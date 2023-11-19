Stock Up, Stock Down: LSU takes care of business against Georgia State

The purple and white combo for LSU is one of the best uniform combinations in college football and the uniforms shined bright under the Baton Rouge lights as LSU beat Georgia State 56-14.

Jayden Daniels padded his stats for his Heisman campaign as he finished the night with 413 passing yards and eight total touchdowns. (six through the air and two on the ground)

Malik Nabers proved once again why he is the best receiver in the country as he racked up 140 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

The Tigers still have a shot at a 10-win season. They’ll need to beat Texas A&M and win their bowl game.

Here’s the stock report from the win over the Panthers.

Stock Up: Jayden Daniels' Heisman Campaign

What a night Daniels had against Georgia State. Daniels finished the game 25-for-30 with 413 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He knows he is close to obtaining a Heisman Trophy so he is doing anything possible to win it.

Stock Up: Kyren Lacy

Kyren Lacy had a great game for the Tigers as he finished with five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. It’s always a good day when three wide receivers finish with over 100 yards in a game.

Stock Up: Offensive efficiency

The LSU starters on offense had eight drives tonight and all eight of them ended in touchdowns. You literally can’t do any better than that. It was masterful work from the offensive line, quarterback, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers.

Stock Up: Malik Nabers

Nabers once again showed why he is the best wide receiver in the country. Yes, he is better than Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers actually plays against teams that have a defense. Nabers finished the day with eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock Up: Still on track for a 10-win season

To obtain a 10-win season, LSU would have to win out in their final three games. They got the job done against Georgia State. Now onto next week against Texas A&M.

