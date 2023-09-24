Stock Up, Stock Down: LSU survives against Razorbacks at home

LSU had their hands full with the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight in Baton Rouge. LSU was coming off of a big win on the road against Mississippi State last week and the Razorbacks were coming off of a loss to Byu at home last week. Both teams had something to prove and they played like it.

After all was said and done, who played well and who struggled? That’s what we are going to look at in this week’s stock report. Whit Weeks has started for two weeks in a row now and he has been impressive, Brian Thomas Jr. was outstanding and LSU was able to run the ball against the Hogs.

Here’s how things are trending after the win.

Stock Up: Whit Weeks

Weeks has been forced into a starting role in the past two weeks as the Tigers are missing Omar Speights. He has impressed me a lot in these two games. He finished with the third-most tackles on the team on Saturday (9).

Stock Down: Time of Possession

Arkansas controlled the clock. It’s nice when Jayden Daniels can take a shot and LSU scores in two or three plays, but the time of possession difference is rough on your defense. Arkansas held the ball for 34:17 while LSU only had it for 25:38

Last week it was Malik Nabers who stepped up in the receiving core, this week it was Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas finished the night with five receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tiger offense.

Stock Down: Maason Smith

I’m not sure what is going on with Maason Smith. He is a very talented player but he’s still recovering from his injury. In three games this season, Smith has only amassed four total tackles.

Stock Up: Run game

Finally, the LSU Tigers were able to run the football effectively. They used multiple players to do it as well. Logan Diggs, Josh Williams, Jayden Daniels, Kaleb Jackson and John Emery Jr. all got to carry the ball as the Tigers racked up 189 yards on the ground against Arkansas.

