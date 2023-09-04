Stock Up, Stock Down: LSU outpaced by Florida State in Week 1

Game 1 of the 2023 football season did not go as planned for the Tigers. After taking a 17-14 lead into halftime, the Seminoles came out of the locker room on fire as they outscored LSU 31-7 in the second half to run away with a 45-24 win.

Jordan Travis looked great as he found his receivers all night long. Keon Coleman finished the game with three receiving touchdowns and 122 yards receiving and Johnny Wilson added 104 yards of receiving as well.

The LSU offense was abysmal in the second half, barely getting over 100 total yards. Other than Jayden Daniels running the ball, the Tigers had no run game. LSU will look to bounce back next week.

In the meantime, here’s the stock report for the Tigers following the loss to the Seminoles.

Stock Up: Mekhi Wingo

Mekhi Wingo was awarded the No. 18 jersey for all of his hard work since transferring to LSU. Sunday night, he showed why he should wear the number. He was unblockable on a few plays as he pressured Jordan Travis all night.

Stock Down: Aaron Anderson

Maybe it was the first-game jitters for Aaron Anderson but he was a little anxious on special teams for the Tigers. He muffed a punt, giving Florida State possession deep in LSU territory. Then on kick return, he took the ball out of the endzone and couldn’t get many yards as he tried to make big plays.

Stock Up: Omar Speights

The transfer from Oregon State made an immediate impact in game one as he led the Tigers in tackles. He finished with seven tackles on the night.

Stock Down: Red zone offense

In the first half, LSU had five possessions in the Florida State red zone. The Tigers were only able to get two touchdowns and a field goal out of that as they turned the ball over twice inside the Seminole five-yard line. You can’t do that if you want to beat one of the top teams in the country.

Stock Down: Secondary

Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson absolutely cooked the LSU secondary as both of them had over 100 receiving yards. Coleman finished the night with three touchdown receptions on his own while Wilson got it done between the goal lines.

