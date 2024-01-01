Stock Up, Stock Down: LSU finishes with another 10 win season

With a 10-win season on the line for LSU, the defense stepped up and stopped Wisconsin to secure the victory. On the offensive drive before that, Garrett Nussmeier led the Tigers on an eight-play, 98-yard touchdown drive to give the Tigers a 35-31 lead with three minutes to play.

Brian Kelly has won 10 games in back-to-back seasons at LSU and has had a player win the Heisman Trophy. Malik Nabers broke the LSU career receiving yard record as he eclipsed 3,000 yards receiving against the Badgers.

Jayden Daniels, Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. are all projected to be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft and the future on the Bayou is bright with Nussmeier at the helm.

Here’s how things are trending as the 2023 season winds to a close.

Stock Up: Game winning drive

LSU was down 31-28 with six minutes left in the game and Wisconsin downed a punt at the LSU two-yard line. Nussmeier proceeded to lead the Tigers on an eight-play, 98-yard drive that only took 3:08 off of the clock. It was a surgical drive.

Stock Up: Whit Weeks

Whit Weeks finished with the second-most tackles on the team as he had eight tackles against the Badgers today. Major Burns was the only defender who finished with more tackles.

Stock Down: Defense

The defense was exactly who they had been all season until LSU needed them the most at the end of the game. Wisconsin scored in every quarter except for the fourth quarter.

Stock Up: Garrett Nussmeier

All aboard the Nuss Bus because it is starting to roll. Nussmeier finished the game 31-for-45 for 395 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was not perfect, but he stepped up when LSU needed him the most.

Stock Down: Running game

Once again, there was no running game for LSU. Josh Williams finished the day with 12 carries for 51 yards which was the most yards of any running back.

