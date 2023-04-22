Stock Up, Stock Down: LSU’s 2023 spring game

It was a beautiful day for a spring game in Baton Rouge as Brian Kelly and the LSU faithful got a chance to check out this year’s iteration of the LSU Tigers.

It’s only a spring game, so let’s not try to overreact either way. With that being said, let’s take a look at five things that I saw in the spring game.

We’ll talk about how I think LSU is in a great spot as far as signal callers are concerned. Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier looked great on Saturday.

Fitzgerald West Jr. is making his impact felt on the defensive side of the ball. Kyren Lacy showed that he could be the No. 2 guy to Malik Nabers.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, I think the run game could use some work.

Stock Up: Jayden Daniels

I know it is only the spring game, but Daniels looked great on Saturday. He finished the game 10-for-11 for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He is building off of the momentum from last season and is poised for a great year this fall.

Stock Up: Garrett Nussmeier

If Nussmeier is the future quarterback for the LSU Tigers, I think the future is in good hands. The redshirt sophomore gunslinger got to showcase his arm strength as he went 5-for-8 for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock Up: Fitzgerald West Jr.

West came out of high school and was expected to be an offensive lineman for LSU. That all changed when he was flipped to the defensive line midway through last season. He has made the most of his opportunities on that side of the ball though as he finished the day tied for the most tackles in the game.

Stock Up: Kyren Lacy

LSU’s leading receiver from last season, Nabers, returns for yet another season on the Bayou, but he can’t do everything by himself. The Tigers need another breakout wide receiver to help the team and Lacy looked like the guy today. He finished the day with four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown reception was a 70-yard catch and run in which he broke multiple tackles along the way.

Stock Down: Run Game

True freshman Trey Holly led the way on the ground for the LSU offense carrying the ball eight times for 26 yards. The run game is the area where I think LSU has the most to gain heading into the 2023 campaign.

