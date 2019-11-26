Stock up, stock down: Lamar Jackson throws five touchdowns as Ravens trounce Rams

The Ravens are making a habit of blowing out teams with a winning record.

With a 45-6 win over the Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Ravens moved to 9-2 on the season thanks to seven straight wins.

Here are a few players whose stocks are up and down after another dominant win.

Stock up: Lamar Jackson

The NFL likely has a new MVP frontrunner.

In another "stock up" week for Jackson - what else is new? - he finished with 169 yards passing on 15-of-20. He threw five touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards, and if it weren't for a slip at the goal line, he would've had a rushing score, too.

He became the first player to throw for five touchdowns in his Monday Night Football debut.

He's the only player in Ravens history with multiple career five-touchdown games as a passer.

Stock up: Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown showed everyone that he's fully healthy.

He finished with five catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns, tying his career-high for touchdowns. He's now one receiving touchdown away from tying the Ravens' rookie record.

Brown scored the Ravens' first two touchdowns of the night and put the team ahead for good. A weapon for the Ravens offense on the outside, his speed was something the Rams couldn't contain all night.

Stock up: De'Anthony Thomas

After a shaky start to his Ravens career, Thomas had three good punt returns for a total of 45 yards.

The speedster gave the Ravens a dynamic on special teams they hadn't had all season. While he didn't impact the game in a large way, it's something to note moving forward as an underrated positive for the Ravens.

Stock down: Chuck Clark

Chuck Clark only had one bad drive, but it was a noteworthy one.

He had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for swatting a ball being tossed to an official and whiffed on picking up a fumble, which could've gone for a long return.

The Rams drive ended in a field goal, which could have been prevented were it not for two mistakes from one of the Ravens' most valuable players in the second half.

Stock up: Justice Hill

Justice Hill saw some significant action for the first time in weeks and had six rushes for 22 yards.

The shifty running back also had a good block downfield, making the most of his increased time on the field.

The Ravens clearly have a stable of three running backs, and Hill's contributions to the backfield make sure of that.

Stock up: Marcus Peters

Everyone knew it had to happen.

Peters, in his return to Los Angeles, recorded yet another pick for the Ravens. Only this time, he didn't run it back for an interception.

It was his third interception as a Raven, one that almost had to happen in his return to face the Rams.

In his short time in Baltimore, Peters has made an incredible impact on the rest of the secondary. That was evident once again on Monday in Los Angeles.

Stock up: Interior Offensive LIne

Up against a good rush defense, which has Aaron Donald in the front four, the Ravens offensive line held him nearly silent.

Donald finished with just one tackle, an incredibly impressive performance for the Ravens offensive line.

The unit lost Matt Skura, who hadn't missed a snap all season long entering the game, early on. But Patrick Mekari filled in for Skura and the Ravens offensive line didn't miss a beat.

Stock up, stock down: Lamar Jackson throws five touchdowns as Ravens trounce Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington