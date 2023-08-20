Stock up, stock down for Jets following preseason game vs. Buccaneers

The Jets have now played three preseason games following Saturday’s meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With final cuts just over a week away, a couple of players, especially those on the roster bubble, started making their final cases to be included on the 53-man roster. Following Saturday’s game, here are some players whose stocks went up and went down for the Jets.

Stock Up - QB Zach Wilson

Stock Down - QB Tim Boyle

On the flip side, Tim Boyle struggled against the Buccaneers, going just 13/24 for 106 yards and an interception with a QB rating of just 48.3. With talent and depth at other positions, it’s now entirely possible the Jets keep just two quarterbacks when they cut down to 53 next week, leaving Boyle on the outside looking in. He really needs a good showing against the Giants.

Stock Up - RB Michael Carter

Michael Carter did not play against the Buccaneers. But in this case, that’s seen as a positive for him as the Jets still had some starters not play Saturday. Along with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, Carter watched from the sidelines. So Carter not playing should be a sign now that he is likely in good shape to come out of a crowded running back room and make the 53-man roster

Stock Down - RB Zonovan Knight

The addition of Dalvin Cook created a logjam at the running back position and meant one of the backs — likely either Michael Carter or Zonovan Knight — would be the odd man out. Carter did not play Saturday while Knight did. That was one clue that Carter is likely ahead of Knight in that race. Knight also lost a fumble during Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers, not what you want to do when you’re on the roster bubble. This is a big week for Knight, who ran for 33 yards on eight carries Saturday.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton

Duane Brown is still on the PUP list and Billy Turner and Max Mitchell aren’t getting the job done. Mekhi Becton, on the other hand, is showing the potential that he can return to form before his knee injury and be a starting tackle again. He played about 25 snaps against the Buccaneers and didn’t allow a single pressure in the game. He’s gaining more confidence in his knee every week. The Jets might as well see what they have in Becton as the starting right tackle now that he is more welcome to playing the position after being initially lukewarm about the idea.

Stock Up - WR Jason Brownlee

Jason Brownlee had lost some of the momentum he had built throughout the spring and early summer after quiet games against the Browns and Panthers. After being considered the favorite to be the No. 6 wide receiver, the gap closed on Brownlee and guys like Xavier Gipson and Malik Taylor. It’s not even a guarantee the Jets even keep six receivers. Brownlee needed a good game and he found one Saturday with 50 yards on four catches, leading Jets receivers. With a week before final cuts, Brownlee is squarely on the roster bubble.

Stock Up - WR Xavier Gipson

Stock Up - Safeties Ashtyn Davis and Trey Dean

Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams look locked in as the starting safeties with Adrian Amos as one of the backups. The Jets still need another backup (maybe two?) behind those three. Ashtyn Davis posted seven tackles against the Buccaneers and his special-teams play already gave him a solid shot to stick around in what is the final year of his contract. But also keep Trey Dean, the undrafted rookie from Florida, in the back of your mind. Dean led the way with 10 tackles Saturday and the Jets could decide to keep five safeties, especially if they choose to only keep two quarterbacks.

