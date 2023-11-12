Stock Up, Stock Down: Jayden Daniels, Tigers pass test from Gators

You never know what to expect when it comes to rivalry games. It does not matter what either team’s record is entering the game. Either team could end the night with a victory.

Both LSU and Florida were coming off of a loss last week. For LSU, it was a loss to Alabama. For Florida, it was a loss at home to Arkansas. All bets were off when the Gators entered Death Valley.

There was one big difference in tonight’s game though. One of these teams has the best quarterback in the country. That was LSU and Jayden Daniels. If he does not win the Heisman Trophy, I will be upset.

Here’s the full stock report from Saturday’s win.

Stock Up: Jayden Daniels

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Daniels is the best quarterback in the country and I don’t think it is even close. Saturday night, he became first FBS quarterback to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200, as well as the second SEC quarterback to ever throw for over 200 and rush for over 200 in the same game. Johnny Manziel was the only other player to accomplish that feat. Daniels should be the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

Stock Down: Fourth down failure

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

During the first quarter of tonight’s game against the Gators. LSU decided to get aggressive and go for it on two different fourth-down plays. One at the Gators’ one-yard line and one at the Gators’ 41-yard line. Both of those plays failed and LSU was unable to get any points on those two drives.

Stock Up: Malik Nabers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Nabers entered the night as the wide receiver with the most receiving yards in the country. He extended that lead tonight as he caught six passes for 132 yards.

Stock Down: John Emery Jr.'s injury

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday might have been the last night we see John Emery Jr. in an LSU uniform. Emery made a great run in the game against the Gators but during the run, his leg seemed to give out on him and he was ruled out of the game with an Achilles injury. I hope the injury is not as bad as it seems.

Stock Down: Targeting

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Does anyone even know what targeting is anymore? In the second quarter of the game against the Florida Gators, Andre Sam was ejected for targeting the Gators’ running back. The running back was not defenseless and he lowered his frame for the hit. Targeting is a tick-tack call that makes no sense.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire