Stock Up, Stock Down: James Cook feasts, Bijan Robinson flounders in fantasy playoffs

Who’s still with me? Are you still alive in your fantasy playoffs? Last week this column was highlighted by Ty Chandler who went on to have a RB4 finish in Week 15 (MNF pending). This week it’ll be a little different as I’ll point out some players who I like to finish out the fantasy season on top and others not so much. At this point we’ve clearly seen enough from the players and teams so the only things that’ll make things drastic are injuries (Keaton Mitchell will be missed). As long as you’re still alive in the fantasy playoffs, I’ll keep writing these articles, deal? Let’s get it going people!

STOCK UP

If you’ve had the intestinal fortitude to start Cooper the past couple of weeks, it has paid off for you. Over his last two games he’s gone 11-186-1 on 22 targets. Joe Flacco has attempted at least 44 passes in each of his three starts this season and Cooper is the main beneficiary. Furthermore, the next two teams on the Browns’ schedule are very giving. The Texans have the ninth-worst passing defense in the NFL and the Jets are coming off of a game in which Jaylen Waddle (see below) had his best game of the season. The opportunity and passing volume alone make Cooper a viable fantasy starter for the rest of the playoffs.

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Don’t look now but Waddle, or the Penguin, is back! Without Tyreek Hill in the lineup in Week 15 he had his best game of the season, going 9-142-1. However, it wasn’t just Hill’s absence that catapulted him, even in the three previous games he had been averaging 81.6 receiving yards per game. Now that he and Tua Tagovailoa are back in a groove, it only enhances Waddle’s prospects (along with the return of Hill) down the stretch. In Week 16 the Dolphins will face the Cowboys—who haven’t been as stingy against receivers recently as you’d like to think.



This shows that there should be more than enough opportunities for several pass catchers to do work against the Cowboys who were just bludgeoned against the Bills. Waddle is back to being a safe fantasy option.

The reason you don’t see what the Bills’ receivers did to the Cowboys above is because Cook literally dominated them on his own. Prior to Week 15, Cook had averaged 18.3 touches and 115 scrimmage yards in his last three games. He completely upped the ante going 27 touches, 221 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns as he put the league on notice. If you’re still alive in the fantasy playoffs and you have Cook, you’ve got to feel pretty good going forward. He took the pressure off Josh Allen and had a dazzling performance. For the next two weeks of the fantasy playoffs, he’ll get the lowly Chargers who just allowed 63 points to the Raiders and a Patriots’ team that is in flux. Cook is hitting on all cylinders at the right time.

STOCK DOWN

The fantasy playoffs are win or go home (in most cases), so it might be time to sit Mr. Howell. While he's shown flashes this season, it's known that Howell was fantasy relevant because of how much he throws the football. Entering Week 15 as the NFL’s leader in passing attempts, Howell has failed to throw 26 passes in each of his last two games after attempting at least 42 in six straight games prior. Against the Rams in Week 15, he was benched for Jacoby Brissett who almost effortlessly came in and completed 8-of-10 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Ron Rivera has already stated that Howell is the starter going forward, which is the right move with their season down the drain, but can we trust him in fantasy? The Jets and 49ers might have something to say about that.

It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde type of fantasy season for Robinson after he was drafted eighth overall. In Week 15 against the Panthers, Robinson failed to get double-digit touches for the first time in seven games. He carried the ball seven times for 11 yards and lost a key fumble late to aid in the Panthers getting their second win of the season. At that point it seemed like Arthur Smith had enough and committed to Tyler Allegeier for the remainder of the game. Going forward in the fantasy playoffs it’ll be hard to trust him because we don’t know how Smith will be feeling that day. The Falcons face the Colts in Week 16, which have the fourth-worst defense against running backs in fantasy, but will Robinson even get a chance to exploit that? The following week he’ll face an emerging Bears’ defense, again, if he even gets the opportunities.

RB - Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Recently Ekeler has been finding out what it’s like to try and put an offense on your back. With no Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen present, Ekeler managed to carry the ball five times for nine yards. He was a little more successful in the receiving game going 4-29-0, but it didn’t matter as the Chargers got the doors blown off them. With the Bills and Broncos on the horizon, it’s probably best that you outright sit Ekeler. If a guy like Ty Chandler gets another start, he’d be a much better option at this point. The Chargers look like they're just trying to get through the season. Furthermore, the Chargers may start using backs Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley even more. The team and organization right now is just searching for answers and you should be searching for other alternatives than putting Ekeler in your lineup.