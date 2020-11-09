Stock up, stock down from Jags’ 27-25 loss to Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars found themselves on the wrong end of the win column after a grueling, yet competitive matchup against their divisional rivals in the Houston Texans. The Texans defeated the Jaguars by a score of 27-25 in a battle that was within reach for the Jags to win.

Despite the loss, there were some players who improved their stock, while others did the opposite. Lets take a look at four of those players who either stood out in a good way, or bad way.

Stock Up: QB Jake Luton

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton proved that he can play in the NFL. While he wasn’t perfect by any means, he played well enough to give the Jags multiple opportunities to win.

The sixth-round rookie out of Oregon State finished the game with a 68.4% completion rate (26-of-38) for 304 passing yards and a pick. He only had one touchdown pass, but it was a beauty and he even rushed for a 13-yard touchdown, which put the Jaguars in prime position to tie the game up. Unfortunately, the ensuing two-point conversion failed and the Jags would not be able to complete the comeback.

Luton has drawn some similarities to his sixth-round counterpart in Jags quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who he started for because of a thumb injury. With Minshew not even at the point where he can throw yet, he could be playing for an extended period of time, which means Luton has a chance to get better in time.

If Luton can replicate the success he had against the Texans, then head coach Doug Marrone will have an interesting decision to make when/ if Minshew is healthy enough to play.

Stock Down: DT Taven Bryan

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars’ defense has been much maligned all year but the defensive line has truly had it’s fair share of problems. One of those problems has been the play of defensive tackle Taven Bryan this year.

Bryan has not played well this season, entering the week with a 54.5, per Pro Football Focus. Against the Texans, he finished with only two tackles and was actually benched in favor of reserve defensive lineman Doug Costin.

Bryan was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida University. Since, he’s accumulated 62 tackles in his three seasons with the Jags, but he has only 3.5 sacks overall leading up to Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Sunday may have represented the Jaguars acknowledging that Bryan may not be the guy to anchor the defensive line and there could be a change in the offseason if the production doesn’t pick up.

Stock Up: WR DJ Chark Jr.

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

It would seem preposterous that a Pro Bowl wide receiver and the best offensive weapon on the Jags’ team would have a falling stock, but it is the case as D.J. Chark Jr. has had a stretch of forgettable games in the past few weeks.

