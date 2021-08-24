Stock up, stock down following the Saints’ preseason win over Jaguars

The New Orleans took home their first preseason victory of 2021 when they defeated the Trevor Lawrence-led Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21.

Saints head coach Sean Payton raised the stakes on Monday when he said that he would prefer to name a starter for the season ahead of the third and final preseason game next Saturday, and Jameis Winston rose to the occasion. He looked impressive against the Jaguars first-team defense. Taysom Hill however faltered as his decision-making skills were once again called into question. Outside of the quarterback competition, multiple players saw their stock rise or fall based on their performance against Jacksonville. Let’s dig in:

Stock Up: QB Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jac ksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

For weeks Winston and Hill were embroiled in a quarterback competition, one that saw neither player make much headway in being named the starter. Ahead of the Monday Night Football preseason game against the Jaguars, Payton upped the ante. Both players felt more pressure on their shoulders -- perform well and you become the heir apparent to Drew Brees. There was a lot on the line and Winston rose to the occasion as he completed 90% of his passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown to wide receiver Marquez Callaway was a beautifully thrown ball and an even more magnificent catch. Winston commanded the first-team offense with efficiency and looked confident, and perhaps more importantly, he looked like he was having fun. Winston's performance on Monday night not only saw his stock rise, but he very well may have played himself into the starting job for Week 1.

Stock Up: WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) catches a touchdown pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The New Orleans wide receiving corps has grown dangerously thin with the absence of Michael Thomas after ankle surgery and Tre'Quan Smith missing time. While it doesn't bode well for a productive offense, it does give way for some other players to try and make their mark on the roster. Lil'Jordan Humphrey has taken advantage of every opportunity thrown his way this offseason and preseason. On Monday night, Humphrey recorded four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Other than Marquez Callaway, Humphrey was the most impressive to watch out of the receivers trying to make the argument for playing time come Week 1. After a rough week at practice, a nice showing against the Jaguars will go a long way in increasing not just his stock, but his chances at being a contributing playmaker for the offense moving forward.

Stock Up: CB Ken Crawley

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (25) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Much like their counterparts on the offense, the cornerbacks group is having some issues of their own. Outside of Marshon Lattimore, the depth at the position has looked worryingly thin. The fans, and quite frankly the team, have been hoping that someone, anyone can step up and make their mark on the left side. Crawley did just that on Monday night as he played exceptionally well. A pass breakup in scoring position, solid coverage on third downs, and an overall confidence highlighted his evening. Crawley very well could become a key cog in this defense after seeing his stock rise on Monday. He's been playing well in practice but this felt like a validating moment for him.

Stock Down: QB Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

If Winston's stock rose, then there was a good chance that Hill's would have to fall, and that is exactly what happened. It was a tale of two quarterbacks as Winston performed well with the first-team offense against a first-team defense. Hill meanwhile, was unable to really get anything going until the his last drive of the second half when he found Humphrey for a touchdown. The quarterback's 55% completion rate for 138 yards and a touchdown did little for his chances at winning the starting job. By the end of his outing, most were once again recalling what makes Hill so special: he is a jack-of-all-trades. He can help this offense, who is thin on playmakers, by being himself and that means not necessarily being the starting quarterback. He's more valuable as a receiver, blocker, and all-around chess piece. Hill's stock as a quarterback tanked on Monday night, but his worth to this offense might have just been raised.

Stock Down: RB Latavius Murray

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) before kickoff of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Latavius Murray has been one of the most productive second-string running backs in the league. While he played behind one of the most prolific weapons in the NFL in Alvin Kamara, Murray still had value for his all-around competent style of play. With Kamara resting during the preseason, Murray had his opportunity to solidify his position and role in the offense. Except, he didn't take advantage of it. Murray has looked slow and his performance has been lackluster. Through two games in the preseason, Murray is averaging just 1.3 yards-per-carry, which is creating a surprising competition at running back with Tony James Jr. Murray will need to have a good week at practice and a solid outing against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday to prove that this decline in isn't permanent.

Stock Down: WR Kevin White

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin White turns after making a catch during an NFL football training camp practice in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

A former Chicago Bears first-round pick in 2015, Kevin White found his next chance with New Orleans after washing out there and with the San Francisco 49ers. Payton desperately wants a downfield threat, and White's speed is exactly the sort of attribute that could fit in this offense. While White looked solid on special teams, he dropped both of his targets on Monday night. Those miscues don't bode well for his ability to make an impact on the offense, at least in the positive way Payton was hoping for. White will likely have a few more chances to get up to speed and prove himself, if only because the receiving corps is so thin. White has a special skillset but performances like Monday night will limit his ability to further showcase them.

1

1