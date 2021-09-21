Stock up, stock down following Packers’ win over Lions in Week 2
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
There was no need for a stock watch last week. The Green Bay Packers got whipped, and just about everyone could have fallen in the stock down category.
Nothing like a visit from the lowly Detroit Lions to get the market pointed in the right direction again. The Packers scored 21 straight points in the second half to race past the Lions in the home opener on Monday night.
It’s time for the 2021 debut of the stock watch.