Stock up, stock down following the Jags’ preseason loss to the Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up stop No. 2 of their preseason tour after sustaining another loss, but this time it was to the New Orleans Saints in the form of a 23-21 final score.

It was a game where the starters on offense and defense didn’t exactly come out how fans wanted, leaving several concerns as the preseason heads into its final week. As always, though, there also were a few good things to take away from the process, too.

Here’s a stock report of both members on the team who are ascending and some who are descending as the Jags have passed the mid-way point of their 2021 preseason:

Stock down: OC Darrell Bevell

Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell on the field during Tuesday's minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team's mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

If the Jaguars' offense is trying to hide their hand until the regular season, then they are certainly doing a good job of it. The unit never seemed to get out of first or second gear, only putting up three points in the half. The unit also had three three-and-outs, and there seemed to be a lack of creativity, which didn't help utilize Trevor Lawrence's skillset in any way. While it is common for coaches to tone down the playbook in the preseason, coach Urban Meyer wasn't happy with the play-calling during the preseason opener and probably won't be thrilled with what he saw Monday. With other young quarterbacks around the league emerging and playing well, the highest-drafted out of them all appears to be having the rockiest start so far. With that being the case, fans are pointing to the coaching staff for these struggles, and they're hoping things change soon.

Stock up: LB Myles Jack

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) runs from the tunnel before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Jack is the unquestioned leader of this roster, and his play against the Saints proved it once again. The former UCLA standout finished the game with three tackles and aided the Jaguars' defense in holding the Saints to a three-yard per carry figure. He even had one standout player where he sniffed out a screen and prevented what could've been a huge gain in the first half. The sixth-year stud once again looked ready to lead the Jags' defense into the season. That's huge for the team with the regular season closing in because they need all the leadership they can get right now.

Stock down: OT Walker Little

Jaguars offensive lineman #72, Walker Little steps over hurdles during warm up drills at Saturday's Rookie Minicamp. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Saturday 2021 Rookie Minicamp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field Saturday, May 15, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

It has been an inconsistent preseason so far for the rookie tackle out of Stanford University. After being tested heavily against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, his rough preseason continued as he replaced starting tackle Cam Robinson, who was scratched due to injury. Little was often overpowered by Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport, including one play where he wasn't able to hold protection during an early third-down with 1:23 remaining in the first quarter. The breakdown of the one-on-one matchup contributed to an incompletion on third-down from Lawrence as the offense was already struggling. Even though he is a backup, more will be expected out of the young rookie, especially with the uncertainty of Robinson's health.

Stock up: WR Josh Hammond

Jaguars WR (81) Josh Hammond puts in a catch during the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Thursday, July 29, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

It may be time that we start paying attention to Josh Hammond. Preseason has always produced a surprise player or two, however, Jacksonville fans may already be somewhat familiar with receiver Josh Hammond who came from the University of Florida. While he only managed 1,138 receiving yards in four years as a Gator, he has let his presence for a roster spot be known. Coming off a six reception, 55 yard game in Week 1, the rookie receiver ended up with only one catch against the Saints. However, it was a brilliant 33-yard gain where he broke a tackle for an initial seven-yard gain and turned it into 27 yards after the catch. The receiver talent pool in Jacksonville is crowded with D.J. Chark Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., and Collin Johnson in the mix, but that is the beauty of the preseason with consistent performances in camp and games. Hammond's ability to step up when called upon could very well turn into a nice practice squad (or a back end roster) spot with the Jags or another team.

