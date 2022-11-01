Stock up, stock down following the Eagles’ 35-13 win over the Steelers

The Eagles are 7-0 and roaring toward the postseason after an impressive 35-13 win over the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts tossed four 25+ yard touchdowns on the day, and A.J. Brown had three huge scores through the air to help Philadelphia stay undefeated.

It’s the tenth straight win for Hurts at quarterback, and the Eagles will head to Houston on a short week with another mini-bye ahead.

Here’s your stock report for Week 9.

Stock up -- A.J. Brown

Brown was a nightmare for the Steelers’ racking up career highs in receiving yards (156) and touchdowns (3).

Stock up -- Javon Hargrave

After posting eight tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble, Javon Hargrave looks worthy of a contract extension.

Stock up -- Jalen Hurts

Playing a near-perfect game, Hurts was 19 of 28 for 285 yards, four touchdowns, and a 140.6 passer rating.

Stock up -- Nick Sirianni

The young head coach understands his team, and they’re responding to his coaching by not turning the ball over.

The Eagles are only the second team in NFL history to commit two or fewer turnovers through seven games. The 2017 Chiefs only committed one.

Stock up -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Acquired via trade, Gardner-Johnson has four interceptions on the season, and he’s off to a historic start. Per Reuben Frank, Gardner-Johnson is the first Eagle since Asante Samuel in 2010 and the first safety since Wes Hopkins in 1985 with four interceptions in a three-game span.

He’s also the first Eagles safety with four interceptions through seven games since Brian Dawkins in 1999.

Stock Down -- Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell had one carry for three yards and one catch for eight yards as he’s seen his role diminish, while Philadelphia has inquired about adding another running back.

