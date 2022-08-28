Stock up, stock down following Eagles preseason loss to the Dolphins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Miami DolphinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Haason ReddickAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kary Vincent Jr.American football safetyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Reid SinnettAmerican football quarterbackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Eagles wrapped up their 2022 preseason on the road with a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday evening in Miami Gardens.
The following 48 hours will be spent trimming the roster down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday before preparing for the season opener in Detroit. Philadelphia sat their starters, choosing to feature undrafted free agents and veterans sitting on the roster bubble.
With several moves set to be made, here’s our final stock report of the preseason.
Stock up -- Britain Covey
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Good special teams play is imperative for NFL franchises looking to make a playoff run, and Britain Covey averaged 22 yards per kick return against Miami, logged two solid punt returns, and is clearly a practice squad candidate who could be called up.
Stock down -- CB Mac McCain
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Tyreek Hill is a handful for any cornerback, and the Dolphins star may have sealed McCain’s fate on the opening play.
"The @cheetah is loose in South Florida!!" 🐆@Tua to Tyreek for 51 yards!
📺: Watch #PHIvsMIA on @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/8zOZPXLoAx
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2022
McCain was already behind rookie Josh Jobe on the depth chart, and Philadelphia won’t carry more than five or six cornerbacks at most.
[pickup_prop id=”25476″>
Stock Up -- Reed Blankenship
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Blankenship is a physical safety, and you can never have enough of those types on your roster from a defensive coordinator’s standpoint.
Blankenship was among the team leaders in tackles on Saturday with five total, and he’s constantly finding the football.
Stock up -- Patrick Johnson/Kyron Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Jonathan Gannon can’t have enough pass rushers, and the two young athletes behind Haason Reddick on the depth chart offer a lot of speed and versatility.
Fans shouldn’t be shocked when the Eagles’ defensive coordinator places Reddick at the defensive end on obvious passing downs, freeing up one of the johnson duo to do their thing on the same side at the SAM linebacker spot.
Stock down -- Kary Vincent Jr.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Jr. had two tackles and one pass defended on the night but also allowed a touchdown to River Cracraft early on.
Stock down -- Reid Sinnett
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sinnett went from potential future backup to a fringe roster player over two weeks of preseason game action.
The young quarterback was 12-for-22 for 104 yards and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.