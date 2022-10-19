Stock up, stock down following the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys

The Eagles are set to get some much-needed rest during the bye week, and the undefeated Birds will likely spend much time working to improve.

While some team members will be working on a Christmas album, others will hit the NovaCare Complex for film study and added conditioning.

Undefeated and 6-0 after a 26-17 win over Dallas on Sunday night, here’s your updated stock report heading into the bye.

Stock up -- LB Kyzir White

White is second on the team in tackles, and he’s almost the equivalent of another safety when matched up with wide receivers or tight ends.

During Sunday night’s win, White broke up a pass attempt to CeeDee Lamb on second down and third-and-2, stopping Ezekiel Elliott for a short gain.

Stock up -- CB James Bradberry

In the win over the Cowboys, Bradberry logged four pass breakups in the first half, including a deflection that turned into an interception.

Bradberry is now tied with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs for the league lead with nine pass breakups, and he has two interceptions, just behind Darius Slay and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who have 3.

Stock up -- Jonathan Gannon

Gannon’s retooled defense leads the NFL with 14 takeaways, as the Eagles rank fourth in the NFL in fewest 16+ yard passing plays allowed and 23rd in 10+ yard rushing plays allowed.

The tackling has to improve, but Gannon is a big reason for the 6-0 start.

Stock up -- RB Miles Sanders

Sanders has 485 yards on the ground, good for fourth in the NFL and he’s on pace for 1,377 yards.

Stock up -- A.J. Brown

A high-profile draft night acquisition, Brown has 33 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns.

His 503 yards rank third in the NFC, and his 15.2 yards per catch is fifth in the NFC.

Stock up -- Lane Johnson

Johnson hasn’t allowed a since 2020, and he’s the most important player on the Eagles roster.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons is tied for second in the league in sacks with six and amassed all three of his pressures on Sunday after Johnson exited with a concussion.

Stock up -- Haason Reddick

After a slow start to the season statistically, Reddick has seen his stock rise as he leads the Eagles with 4.5 sacks while freeing up others to log pressures and sacks.

