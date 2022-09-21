Stock up, stock down following Eagles 24-7 win over the Vikings in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

Third-year quarterback Jalen Hurt led the way completing 26 of 31 attempts for 333 passing yards while adding 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Darius Slay was named the conference’s defensive player of the week after two interceptions and a lock down performance against Justin Jefferson.

With the Commanders up next, here’s the Week 2 stock report.

Stock up -- Miles Sanders

Working to show that he can be a dependable every-down back, Sanders had another strong performance, rushing 17 times for 80 yards while adding another three catches for six yards.

Stock down -- Nakobe Dean

With T.J. Edwards playing so well at middle linebacker, Dean will continue to focus on learning the NFL game while treating his rookie season like a freshman year in college.

Dean saw zero snaps on defense, and his work through two games has been chiefly on special teams.

Stock down -- Special teams coordinator Michael Clay

One week after Zech McPhearson saved the day, Clay’s group had a field goal blocked by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson in the third quarter, and the Vikings also came close to blocking a punt in the first quarter.

Quez Watkins has been useless as a kick returner as well.

Stock up -- Fletcher Cox

Whether it is the reduced snaps or a more understanding of his role, Cox was active against the Vikings, posting three tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Stock Down -- Haason Reddick

It’s only been two games, but Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has more sacks and has been far more productive thus far.

It’ll be on Jonathan Gannon to utilize Reddick best; thus far, it’s been a disappointment.

Stock up -- Dallas Goedert

Everyone says they want to be the man, but when the opportunity presents itself, many a star athlete has folded under pressure.

Dallas Goedert spent three years as the understudy to Zach Ertz, and after a midseason trade in 2021, the talented tight end enters 2022 as the unquestioned guy and one of the top five tight ends in the sport.

So far, through two games, Goedert has been active, athletic, and a matchup nightmare. Against the Vikings, Goedert had five receptions for a team-leading 82 yards on six targets.

Stock up -- James Bradberry

Outside of his pick-six in Week 1, you’ve rarely heard Bradberry’s name, and that’s because he’s been a lockdown cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Lowest passer rating allowed among CBs this season: 3. James Bradberry – 7.0

…

Lowest passer rating allowed among CBs this season: 3. James Bradberry – 7.0

5. Darius Slay – 25.2 This Eagles CB duo

