Stock up, stock down following the Eagles win over Texans

The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and roaring toward the postseason after a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Jalen Hurts was 21-27 for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and Philadelphia Eagles overcame another deficit to roll past rebuilding Houston at NRG Stadium.

Javon Hargrave led the team on defense with seven tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Here’s your Week 9 stock report for the Birds.

Stock up -- Jalen Hurts

Hurts is completing almost 70% of his passes this season, going 163 of 239 passing, for 2,042 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Stock up -- Miles Sanders

Sanders had 17 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown against Houston, and he’s firmly on his way toward his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Sanders has 131 carries for 656 yards and a career-best six rushing touchdowns.

Stock down -- Eagles run defense without Jordan Davis

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce rushed 27 times for 139 yards, a career-high, and he did most of his damage running up the gut where Davis would typically be.

Philadelphia’s only weakness outside of punter Arryn Siposs is the potential for a playoff opponent to gash this team while keeping the explosive Eagles offense grounded.

Stock up -- Dallas Goedert

Goedert caught eight passes on nine targets for 100 yards and a TD against Houston, and he’s clearly a top-three tight end in the NFL.

Goedert has 40 catches on 50 targets on the season, a catch rate of 80 percent. His 10.4 yards per catch also lead all tight ends.

Stock down -- Eagles tackling

The easiest way to ruin an undefeated season during a playoff run is one lousy night of missed tackles and not wrapping up.

According to PFF, Philadelphia is the worst-tackling team in the NFL and they’re now allowing 5.2 yards per carry – 29th in the league.

The Eagles have allowed 120 or more yards in four straight games.

stock up -- Marcus Epps

Epps entered the season as a potential question mark in his first full season as a starter, and so far, through 9 weeks, he’s played 526/526 snaps this season.

Epps has 45 tackles on the season and three passes defended.

