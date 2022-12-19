Stock up, stock down following the Browns’ win over the Ravens

Now sitting at 6-8 after a win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns have the slightest of playoff hopes. Regardless of making the postseason, however, the Browns have won three of their last four, with the ability to stack three more wins down the stretch.

For the first time all season, the Browns played 60 minutes of complimentary football, getting contributions from all three phases of the game.

Who stood out in this game in both good and bad ways? Here we take a look at whose stock is on the rise, and whose needs a rebound as the Browns take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve.

List

Browns overhaul front 7 in 2023 NFL Mock Draft with Nolan Smith, Ruke Orhorhoro

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Nolan Smith Ruke Orhorhoro

Stock up: The offensive line

Browns Ravens

Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) and tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrate after Nick Chubb scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

For the first time in weeks, the Browns were able to find some success on the ground, grinding out the game in the fourth quarter against the Ravens. Running back Nick Chubb ran for 99 yards, averaging nearly five yards per pop. Kareem Hunt even averaged six yards per carry in relief of Chubb as well on the day.

As the conditions got snowy and nasty, the Browns were able to drain the clock, throwing the football just four times in the fourth quarter. And a lot of this had to do with the offensive line finally finding some success against the Ravens. Four of the five linemen graded out well for the Browns on the day, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was only sacked three times (and two were coverage sacks).

As the Browns look to rattle off three more against the Saints, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers, the success of their offensive line will loom large.

Stock Down: K Cade York

Browns Ravens 4 Downs Deshaun Watson

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) celebrates with long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

This has not exactly been the rookie season that kicker Cade York would have imagined for himself. After starting his career perfect against the Carolina Panthers, including a game-winner, York has had difficulty finding any sort of consistency. This continued against the Ravens as well as York went just two-of-four on the day.

After starting eight-for-eight to start his career, York has since gone just 14-of-22 since Week 5. York will be kicking in outdoor and cold conditions over the next three weeks, so he has the potential to either build some momentum or present even shakier conditions for the Browns to address this offseason.

If the Browns want to save the career of York, even this early after drafting him in the fourth round, they must consider bringing in another voice as special teams coordinator than Mike Priefer.

Stock up: The youngsters in the secondary

Browns Ravens

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) stretches for yardage as Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Delpit has been flying to the football since the bye week, Denzel Ward has looked like himself when he is not asked to line up nine yards off the ball against an All-Pro receiver, and Greg Newsome II has looked like the first rounder who was named to an All-Rookie team a year ago.

We are finally starting to see some promise out of these young defensive backs the way we thought we were earlier in the season. Even John Johnson III graded out as the best defensive player on the day against the Ravens (it may be too little too late for him, however).

This unit will have a new defensive coordinator next season, but the pieces are there to maintain a great deal of continuity in the secondary in 2023.

Stock Down: S Ronnie Harrison

Browns Ravens

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

After shockingly returning to the Browns on a one-year deal this offseason, a deal that was a surprise that either side was interested in, there is massive doubt Ronnie Harrison will be back again in 2023. Given the injuries the Browns have suffered at the second level, Harrison has been seeing the field more often.

However, it would be okay if he never saw the field again in a brown and orange uniform. While the rest of the secondary stepped up to the plate against the Ravens, Harrison did not.

The eyes of Harrison are too much of a liability against both the run and the pass, and he needs to only see the field in dime packages. Even then, Harrison surrendered a massive third down conversion on a shovel pass from Tyler Huntley.

"Alright, let's sit down and investigate how this power shovel read goes for a 1st down on 3rd and 13. Must have been great executio…….wait just a second 33." pic.twitter.com/Vt2RU9Btu3 — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) December 18, 2022

[listicle id=82132]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire