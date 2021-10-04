Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Texans

The Buffalo Bills advanced to 3-1 on the season with a dominant 40-0 victory over the inept Houston Texans.

It was a wet and rainy day in Western New York that saw plenty of sloppy play from the away team. Outside of an interception from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and a poor red zone possession, the Bills played a flawless game.

With the Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon let’s look back at who played well and who didn’t against the Houston Texans in this week’s stock report:

Stock up: Rushing attack

The Bills in the last two games have found a balance on offense with running back Zack Moss establishing himself as the Bills’ go-to back in Buffalo’s goal line and third down situations. Against the Texans, Moss averaged 4.4 yards per carry, where he attacked the soft parts of Houston’s defense and carried defenders for extra yardage.

It wasn’t all Moss though, Devin Singletary had a bounce-back game. Singletary had an outstanding 5.6 yards per carry, for a respectable 79 rushing yards. He looked more decisive against the Texans, giving what his offensive line created for him, instead of trying to bounce to the outside.

The Bills offensive line should also be mentioned, they set the tone early, and helped create the space for their running backs (and quarterback) to run the ball.

It must be noted that rookie Spencer Brown looked right at home starting for Buffalo, playing with aggression and confidence any fan would want out of their offensive linemen.

Stock up: Defensive depth

The Bills came into this game with both Taron Johnson and Jordan Poyer out injured. Then during the game they lost star linebacker Matt Milano to a hamstring injury. The Texans could have taken advantage of these three starters missing, but instead the depth of the Bills defense prevailed.

Firstly, Cam Lewis (or Buffalo Cam to his teammates), had an impressive outing replacing Johnson. Lewis was second on the team in tackles with five, including one in the backfield. He also forced a fumble that was recovered by fellow backup, AJ Klein.

Speaking of Klein, who replaced Matt Milano during the game, he finished the game with just one tackle. But, he tipped a Davis Mills pass that led to a Micah Hyde interception. Klein also finished with an interception of his own.

Finally, safety Jaquan Johnson who replaced Poyer came up with an interception as well. If the Bills continue to have injury concerns on defense, it might not be as bad as Bills Mafia might have thought at the beginning of the season.

Yessir, Quan! First career INT for Jaquan Johnson!! Watch #HOUvsBUF on CBS. pic.twitter.com/FiUGYdWf5d — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 3, 2021

Stock up: Dawson Knox

Here we’ve been vocal critics of tight end Dawson Knox at times, but this season he may have started to prove doubters wrong. My biggest issues were his drops, which led to dropped points throughout his career. Also before that he becomes anonymous during games, making it easier for Bills opponents to scheme against them.

Neither of those concerns can be placed against Knox this season, and not against his game against the Texans either. Knox had five grabs for 37 yards and two scores. Throughout the game Knox flashed his athleticism, especially on his opening touchdown, a 25-yard catch and run in the center of the field.

Man, Josh Allen had barely turned his eyes before whipping this touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. Big-time throw. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RA9wgbxa8v — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) October 3, 2021

Stock up: Tyler Bass

There’s something to be said about having a reliable kicker in the NFL and the Bills have one of the most reliable kickers in Tyler Bass. Bass had just missed one kick this season and against the Texans he hit all four of his field goals. Against Houston, most of his field goals were chip shots, but we’ve seen time and again that not all kickers can consistently make these shorter field goals.

Coach McDermott: I love the swagger that Tyler Bass has. Special teams will often get overlooked in a win like this, but I don’t take them for granted. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/c3UkJLqrvQ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 3, 2021

Stock down: Red zone offense

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

When a team wins 40-0, there isn’t much to complain about, but if there was one flaw it was Buffalo’s red zone offense. This should be surprising to Bills fans because last season the Bills had one of the most efficient red zone offenses in the NFL.

There could be a few reasons behind their red zone struggles, the first could be Brian Daboll. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is known for his creative play calling, but in the red zone it seems to be overthinking the situation. The Bills looked their best in the red zone, when the offense was putting the ball in the hands of either Zack Moss, or getting Josh Allen to the outside.

Another explanation could be the players not executing. It’s a simple answer, but could be the correct answer. In the red zone Allen missed a few throws, and the offensive line didn’t get enough push for their running backs. These are all mistakes that can be corrected with time, and if they are corrected Buffalo could have the best offense in the league.

