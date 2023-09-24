Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Commanders

The Buffalo Bills played against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and won 37-3. Here is Bills Wire‘s latest stock report following the Bills’ Week 3 win over the Commanders:

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

It’s ironic to have Allen listed as a stock down in a game in which Buffalo won by 34 points. This stock down is less of a statement that Allen had a bad game and more of acknowledging that Allen showed more of his mistake-prone side than he needed to. Yes, Allen did score two touchdowns and completed 62.5% of his passes, but he did throw a unnecessary interception and would have thrown another if Washington was able to hold on to the football. In the end, Allen is commended for playing good enough to win, but his flaws are still ever-present.

Stock up: LB Terrel Bernard

What else can be said about Bernard? After earning a starting linebacker spot out of training camp, Bernard has done nothing but balled out. Against Washington, he had seven tackles, two for losses, deflected a pass, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble. The only thing he didn’t do was work in the ticket booth before the game.

Stock up: RB James Cook

Cook had a second consecutive game of running the football well. He did not score a touchdown in this one like he did against the Raiders in Week 2, but that does not diminish what he did on the ground against a tough Commanders defense. Even when it was obvious that Cook would be getting the football due to Josh Allen being out of the game due to the game being a blowout, Cook was still ripping off big gains.

Stock up: DE AJ Epenesa

Epenesa did a little bit of everything on Sunday against the Commanders. He was part of a unstoppable Buffalo defensive unit, but he also showed the massive potential he has if he can find his rhythm. The interception that he returned for a 32-yard touchdown was a showcase of everything that makes Epenesa one of the more intriguing players in the NFL.

Stock up: WR Stefon Diggs

It is understandable to note that saying that Diggs showed why he is one of the best wide-receivers in the league is something that can be said any given week. However, After the performance that he had against Washington, it has to be said again because he was incredible and has been since the season started. His day (eight catches on 12 targets for 111 yards) could have been bigger if this game was close at all.

Stock down: WR Gabe Davis

As mentioned above in the blurb about Allen, it’s hard to criticize anyone in a 34-point win. However, like with Allen, Davis’ section is more about having his future performances being better than he did against Washington. He did score a 35-yard touchdown and while that was incredibly impressive, he did nothing else for the rest of the game which can be concerning to see from the WR2 that Buffalo will need.

Stock up: DE Leonard Floyd

Floyd has been doing a good job of holding down the fort within the defensive line unit while Von Miller is out. Against Washington, Floyd showed why he has been an important part of defensive line units throughout his career as he had two sacks and was a key part in keeping massive pressure on Washington’s quarterback, Sam Howell.

