Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Jets

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The weather did not help Allen out, but he did not use it as an excuse–Which means if it’s on him, his stock goes down.

Allen was 16-for 27 passing against the Jets for only 147 yards. He added 47 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one on the ground, one in the air.

Allen has looked much better this season.

Stock up: TE Dawson Knox

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The stats weren’t overwhelming, but with the struggles in the passing attack already mentioned, Knox was the only one to really thrive on offense. He led the Bills with four catches and 41 yards and had a great touchdown which took some effort.

Not to mention, Knox sold it really well on the fake snap play before his TD. Very impressive play there.

Stock down: RB James Cook

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The 2022 of Cook has continued.

Since the mid-point of the season, Cook has started to produce. That comes in an… on and off again fashion. Against the Jets, Cook was off in a weather outing his team could have used him.

Cook only had four carries and took them just six yards. He also added just one catch.

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Milano’s All-Pro campaign continued against the Jets.

Despite practicing on a limited basis last week due to a knee injury, Milano was all over the field. He had a team-high nine tackles, one for loss, plus a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Stock up: CB Tre'Davious White

Bills cornerback Tra’Davious White (USAT photo)

For the first time since his knee injury in 2021, White played every snap in a game. Huge stock up for an important piece of the Bills defense ahead of the postseason.

Story continues

Stock up: DE Greg Rousseau

Mike White #5 of the New York Jets throws around Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

As a unit, the Bills had a great day rushing the passer and Jets’ backfield. Rousseau led the way.

In the first game since Buffalo learned of Von Miller’s season-ending fate, Rousseau had two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Keeping that up down the stretch will be key for Buffalo.

Stock up: DE AJ Epenesa

Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws a pass in the fourth quarter as Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) rushes. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Another one of the Bills’ four sacks came from Epenesa. He also contributed the win-clinching play: He knocked away a pass attempt on fourth down and that was that for New York.

Stock up: P Sam Martin

Bills punter Sam Martin punted (USAT photo)

A blocked punt that turned into a safety wasn’t fully on Martin. Aside from that, he had a fantastic effort in an ugly weather day.

On Martin’s seven other kicks, he averaged an 49.6 yards, putting two inside the 20, with a field-flipping 67-yard boot.

Not to mention, Martin did very well holding for kicker Tyler Bass. On four attempts, Bass connected on them all, in big part to Martin getting the ball down.

Stock down: OL Dion Dawkins

Bills Dion Dawkins (USAT photo)

Dawkins struggled in the penalty department. He had four total penalties, three of which were holding. In 2021, Dawkins has been flagged 11 total times.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire