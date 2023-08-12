Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ 23-19 win over the Colts

The Buffalo Bills played their first game of the preseason on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colt at Highmark Stadium and won 23-19.

Here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report following the game:

Stock up: RB James Cook

Cook did not have a long day as he had just four carries, but he turned those limited touches into 20 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and scored an eight-yard touchdown to open up the scoring for the day. Cook looked quick and appeared comfortable running the football and finding the hole to run through.

Stock up: LB Dorian Williams

Williams had a great outing as the rookie out of Tulane asserted himself from the beginning of the game. He had seven total tackles, but what was more impressive is the fact that six of those tackles were solo.

Stock up: OL O'Cyrus Torrence

Torrence, the Bills’ 2023 second-round pick out of Florida, showed that he belonged right away as he played a huge role in trying to keep QB Kyle Allen upright. He showed strength and agility in pass-protection and he also proved effective in opening up holes for RB James Cook to run through. Torrence also started over incumbent Ryan Bates.

Stock down: RB Latavius Murray

Murray, similar to Cook, had a short day in this game, but it seemed that he had a harder time running the football. Essentially, Murray is competing with RB Damien Harris for the backup role to Cook and while Murray did not run the ball particularly well, he did make some plays in the passing game. Harris did not play due to a knee injury.

Stock up: QB Matt Barkley

Barkley had a wonderful performance on Saturday as he only had one incompletion while throwing for 172 yards and two TDs for a 154 passer rating. He has experience in Buffalo’s system, but it’s still good to see him ball out like he did against the Colts.

Stock down: QB Kyle Allen

Allen, competing with Barkley for the backup QB role, did not have a terrible performance on Saturday, but he was not as sharp as he could have been. He did throw an interception, though not entirely his fault, and took two sacks for 20 yards lost that put the Bills in some tough situations.

Stock up: RB Jordan Mims

Mims did not have the most efficient performance on the ground, but he proved to be competent in the passing game. Mims had a spectacular reception for 25 yards where he showed some of his electricity by hurdling a defender for extra yards.

