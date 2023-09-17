Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Raiders

The Buffalo Bills played their first home game of the 2023 season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and won 38-10. Here is Bills Wire‘s latest stock report following the dominating win:

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

After a Week 1 in which he made drive-killing turnovers on a regular basis, Allen took much better care of the ball in this one. To be fair, Allen would have thrown at least one interception if it wasn’t for a call that went against the Raiders, but even with that, it was a bobbled pass that resulted in the pick and not Allen just throwing the to the other team.

Stock up: RB James Cook

Cook started this game slowly as it took some time for the Bills offense to get going in this one. After some time, Cook was able to find cracks in Las Vegas’ defense and he developed a rhythm as a result. He looked explosive, but he was also demonstrating some patience with his runs, which allowed him to find continued success running the football.

Stock up: WR Gabe Davis

Davis had a wonderful game in this one as he consistently took advantage of the extra attention that the Raiders were paying to Stefon Diggs. While Diggs got his targets because of how good he is as a football player, Davis capitalized by using his speed and size and rack up the big plays through the air. Buffalo needs this version of Davis in the postseason.

Stock up: LB Terrel Bernard

Bernard was all over the field in this demolition of the Raiders. Not only was he racking up the tackles, but he was also intercepting the football. Bernard is looking to be part of a good linebacking core for the Bills.

Stock up: TE Dalton Kincaid

Like Gabe Davis, Kincaid started this game slowly as Buffalo was trying to fill out Las Vegas and figure out where the holes were in the defense. After that, Kincaid started to pick up his play, especially when Josh Allen was looking for someone to throw to in the face of pressure.

Stock down: WR Deonte Harty

While Harty was not expected to be a major part of the passing game, he should be more impactful than he has been thus far. Granted, players like Davis, Diggs, and Kincaid took care of much of the receiving game, but Harty is a player who has the speed to break the game open. It may just not be his time yet.

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

Similar to Week 1, Milano did a little bit of everything from his linebacker spot. He picked up his share of tackles as a player who’s known for his impact in stopping his run, but with his third consecutive regular-season game with an interception, Milano may need to be known as a coverage linebacker as well.

Stock down: DE AJ Epenesa

With the way that Buffalo as a team shut down the Raiders offense, it’s hard to pick someone from the defensive side of the football as someone who’s stock is going down. However, Epenesa fits the bill given the impact that he could’ve had on this game. Other than a pass deflection, Epenesa was not heard from much in this contest, which is understandable.

