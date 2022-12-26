Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Bears

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 16, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: RB Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

As a team, the Bills (12-3) had an excellent day running the ball against the Bears (3-12). Singletary was the best of the bunch.

Singletary had 106 yards rushing on 12 carries. That was good for an average of 8.8 yards. He also had a touchdown.

Stock up: RB James Cook

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Cook was not far behind Singletary. He had 99 rushing yards on 11 carries (9.0 average). Like his counterpart, Cook scored too.

The offensive line deserves kudos for paving the way for this duo. However, they left something to be desired in pass protection.

Stock up: DT Ed Oliver

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Oliver played well in the middle of the Bills’ defensive line. He had four total tackles, two of which were for loss, plus a sack and two pass breakups. Oliver did well against both the run and pass.

Stock up: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Edmunds, with his size and speed, knew he would be a key player in slowing Bears quarterback Justin Fields down. He did just that, leading the Bills with nine tackles.

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Likewise, Milano spied Fields throughout Week 16 very well. Along with his six tackles, he added a pass defended and QB hit.

Stock down: WR Cole Beasley

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Beasley has been back with the Bills for two games since signing. His workload did not see an uptick. As of now, Beasley appears to mostly be a depth piece.

Stock down: WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Diggs hasn’t been the force he was for several weeks now. Against the Bears, the weather did not help, but he still only had two catches for 26 yards.

Stock down: K Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Not a game Bills kicker Tyler Bass will want to remember. The Bills essentially trailed 10-6 because of him.

Down 7-0, the Bills scored a touchdown and Bass missed the extra point. After Chicago hit a kick of their own to extend the lead to 10-6, Bass missed a field goal from 38 yards.

Thankfully, he did hit the extra points late when the Bills pulled away.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire