Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Lions

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 12, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: CB Tre'Davious White

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) (AP Photo/John Amis)

It was about two series in length, but cornerback Tre’Davious White made his return. The defender was active for the first time since he sustained a knee injury a year ago.

Baby steps still means stock up.

Stock up: Head coach Sean McDermott

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Between the moved game due to a snow storm and playing on a short week, McDermott had his players ready on both occasions over the past few days. The Bills walked away from their last two outings with a pair of wins. Kudos to the coach for prepping his guys the right way.

Stock up: LB AJ Klein

A.J. Klein #52 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Klein only just returned to the Bills last week. He stepped right back in for the injured Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and made a positive impact against the Lions. Klein had nine tackles, second most for Buffalo, including one for loss.

Stock up: DT Ed Oliver

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Oliver was a beast for the Bills. He two game-changing plays that stood out and might put him in contention for Defensive Player of the Week in the AFC.

First, all in one, Oliver had a forced fumble, fumble recovery and tackle for loss. Oliver went on the notch a safety sack as well.

Stock up: DT DaQuan Jones

DaQuan Jones #92 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Like Oliver, the Bills’ other defensive tackle had a big outing. Jones had six tackles, a sack and tackle for loss. Buffalo’s duo in the middle of the defensive line were facing a few backups and that helped a lot.

But taking advantage of something is much easier said than done. Deserved credit for both.

Stock up: WR Isaiah McKenzie

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) (USAT photo)

Stefon Diggs had the game-winning catch. However, for much of the afternoon, McKenzie paced the Bills receiver room. McKenzie had six grabs for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Stock down: OL Spencer Brown

Spencer Brown #79, Tyler Bass #2 and Reid Ferguson #69 . (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

One of Brown’s toughest games for the Bills. He was very poor in pass protection. The entire right side of the offensive line was–But we won’t beat up Greg Van Roten too much. He is a backup for a reason, after all.

Stock down: CB Dane Jackson

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) (USAT photo)

Taron Johnson gave up a touchdown like Jackson, however, Jackson’s woes were much more visible. He’s become a player the Bills cannot rely on. Opposing teams are starting to pick on him.

The Bills might need to consider more Xavier Rhodes, along with getting White back in the lineup.

Stock down: Punt coverage

Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions returner, Katlif Raymond, had a field-flipping, 41-yard return on a punt. That can’t happen in such close games. Detroit went down to score.

Stock down: S Damar Hamlin

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) (USAT photo)

Another poor player in the Bills’ secondary was Hamlin. His coverage can stand to improve, but Hamlin really struggled tackling against the Lions. Multiple missed tackles came from Hamlin.

Stock down: RB James Cook

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

A week after his breakout performance, Cook was essentially a non-factor. Cook had four rushing yards on two carries. He had 86 last time out.

