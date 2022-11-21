Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Browns

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

Milano was the MVP for the Bills against the Browns. The guy was all over the field.

Without his partner Tremaine Edmunds, who missed due to injury (groin), Milano stepped up. Milano had 12 total tackles, including three for loss, with a sack and a fumble recovery.

His long overdue national recognition should come in 2022.

Stock up: D-linemen

Usually we want to give individual credit. It’s almost not possible here. The defensive line for the Bills played so well against the Browns, we have to group them all together.

Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson made back-to-back stops against Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett on sneaks.

With Buffalo up 22-10, DaQuan Jones blocked a field goal.

Ed Oliver was at home in Brissett’s face. He was all over Cleveland’s backfield, notching five tackles, three of which were for a loss.

Boogie Basham, stepping into a larger role with AJ Epenesa injured early, was in on the play where the Browns fumbled.

Von Miller was probably the least impressive of the bunch and was still all over the place in his own right.

Not to mention, this whole group played a massive part in keeping Browns running back Nick Chubb to 19 rushing yards. Cleveland’s offensive line and backfield are never beaten up this badly.

Stock up: KR Nyheim Hines

Hines got his most involvement-to-date in Buffalo’s offense: 10 snaps.

This was all about his efforts returning the ball. On kickoffs, he averaged 25.3 yards per attempt. On punts, Hines gained 37 total yards, including a 28-yard scamper.

Field-flipping effort.

Stock up: TE Dawson Knox

That’s the effort we’ve been looking for out of Knox. He caught all seven of his targets for 70 yards. That led the Bills.

Stock up: RBs Devin Singletary, James Cook

While Knox had a good day, this win was all about the effort on the ground… and it had nothing to do with quarterback Josh Allen running it.

Singletary and Cook both had 86 rushing yards. Singletary added a score. Very impressive lanes were opened up by the Buffalo offensive line and these two took advantage.

Stock up: K Tyler Bass

You typically do not want your kicker booting the ball six times through the uprights… but hey, credit where it’s due. Bass hit a long of 56 and connected from 49 as well.

His six kicks tie a team record… which Bass already tied once already in 2020 (Steve Christie-1996).

Stock down: CB Christian Benford

Both Benford and Dane Jackson did not play well against the Browns. Both players were beaten and while Cleveland lost, receiver Amari Cooper (8-113-2 TDs) had a nice outing.

At one point, Xavier Rhodes, who was called up from the practice squad before the game, started to get snaps.

Good a time as ever to potentially get Tre’Davious White back out there…

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

Hopefully Allen takes positives away from getting a win after two-straight losses. Plus, he didn’t throw an interception.

Regardless, he has to improve.

Overall, Allen was 18-for-27 passing for 197 yards with a touchdown. That’s OK, but we’ve come to expect a lot better from him, especially when some of his misses were so brutal.

Stock down: WR Stefon Diggs

Up-and-down for Diggs, but the bad outweighs the good slightly. Diggs was limited to four catches for 48 yards. At least he did score a touchdown.

But Diggs’ numbers, combined with his emotional conversation with head coach Sean McDermott when he was not getting balls thrown his way… was not the best look.

Stock up: Jordan Poyer

Poyer had five tackles and a pass breakup. He laid some big hits to knock the ball loose.

All that is nice and wonderful.

The mic drop: The Bills are 6-0 with Poyer in the lineup and 1-3 without him.

