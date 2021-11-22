Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ loss to the Colts

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, here’s how things shook out in Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: WR Stefon Diggs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

A bad day at the office for the Bills pretty much all around. Even wideout Stefon Diggs only had four catches for 23 yards after a career-high game for the Bills the week prior.

Still, scoring twice in one game is always promising.

Stock up: RB Matt Breida

Matt Breida #22 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Matt Breida, like Diggs, didn’t exactly have a large volume of work. The Bills still don’t give the ball to their running backs very often.

Despite that, Breida was Buffalo’s leading rusher with 51 carries on five handoffs. He also caught a pass in his limited work.

Against the New York Jets two games ago, Breida scored twice and had a good game… but did fumble late. There was no turnover by him vs. the Colts.

Stock down: DL Harrison Phillips

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99). (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Harrison Phillips has had a decent year, but the defensive tackle had a big task asked of him vs. the Colts. Phillips filled in for Star Lotulelei, Buffalo’s top run defender, who missed a second game due to his positive COVID test.

We don’t need to say much more. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor had a historic effort in Buffalo.

Stock down: KR Isaiah McKenzie

Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Had kick returner Isaiah McKenzie not fumbled, when untouched, with two minutes to go in the first half, the Bills might have had a chance to cut into Indy’s 17-7 lead at that point. Bare minimum, the score might have been less harsh on the Bills.

Instead, one play after it, the Colts went up 24-7 before halftime, which is a brutal blow for a team to take heading into the break. Buffalo stood little chance after that even with another full half to go.

Stock down: K Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Kicker Tyler Bass did not miss chip shots by any means… however, from 57 and a usually makeable 49 yards, Bass did not connect. The second of those was the shorter distance and would have made it a two score game instead of three in the second half.

Instead, in that moment, any glimmer of hope Buffalo had went up in flames. Bass also was nowhere close on this one, at least the first hit the upright.

Stock down: Head coach Sean McDermott

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Sean McDermott’s teams in Buffalo are starting to show some tough similarities through the years. Every season there seems to be a tough stretch somewhere in the middle of the campaign. That’s certainly happening right now.

Penalties are also adding up this season. The Bills are amongst the most-penalized teams in the NFL.

On 4th-and-5 late, McDermott went for a field goal to cut the game to two scores. Regardless of even agreeing on that decision or not, Bass missed by a mile.

And technically defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier deserves some blame as well, but this is McDermott’s defense. They were rolled over by Taylor and his five scores. In McDermott’s tenure, Buffalo has allowed a 250-plus yard rushing attack on three occasions now.

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Was it all on quarterback Josh Allen? Of course not. Plenty of blame to go around, but the Bills quarterback did not have his best stuff vs. the Colts.

Allen was 21-for-35 passing with 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Allen also fumbled a ball and struggled with some accuracy in the rain.

Stock down: LB AJ Klein

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown while being tackled by A.J. Klein #54 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Everyone was singing AJ Klein’s praises after the Jets win with good reason. But against a team with a much better offensive line and running back, Klein’s limitations showed.

Klein had six tackles, one for loss, and a pass defended… one could hope Buffalo would’ve played better against Taylor had Tremaine Edmunds been active. That was the huge difference maker even if Klein did have a couple of good plays.

