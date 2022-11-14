Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ loss to the Vikings

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock down: HC Sean McDermott

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The breakdown at the end of the game was, perhaps, the worst we’ve seen under McDermott’s watch–And if we’re going to include the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs last year? It’s not the first time this has happened.

Plus, it’s starting to look like Buffalo is choking away their lead in the conference and AFC East. Plenty of time to correct things, at least.

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Allen had some great moments. Leading the Bills to overtime was excellent. But until he cleans up his red zone interception issue, his stock will be down. Not just at the end of the game, either. Those are always backbreakers.

Stock down: DB Cam Lewis

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills secondary was similar to Allen. There were big plays, like rookie Christian Benford’s first-career interception…but then Vikings running back Dalvin Cook broke his ankles en route to his long touchdown run.

Lewis and his shortcomings just outweigh any good. He saw some time at safety and might not get a chance there again.

Lewis took it on the chin after the game and fessed up to his mess up–But no excuse. Knock the ball down and Buffalo is still in first place.

Instead, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of the season.

Stock up: DT Ed Oliver

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91). (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Bills’ pass rush actually played pretty well against the Vikings. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins was hit 10 total times and sacked four times.

Oliver notched half of a sack and a tackle for loss. Of those QB hits, he had nearly half of them, four total. As a team, Minnesota had four.

Stock down: OC Ken Dorsey

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Dorsey… yikes. The first half went well. After halftime it was near disaster.

The Bills gave up on the run game even though it was working. Then the QB sneak decision wasn’t the worst, but why run a player behind Allen? Buffalo has done that so many times this season that the Vikings had to have known that was coming.

Just some really questionable decisions.

Stock up: RB Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Singletary had a moderate 3.6 yards per carry against the Vikings. However, he gashed their defense up early with some nice runs while scoring twice.

Fix that fumble, though. He might have been down, but still.

Stock down: Offensive line

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The score went the way of the Bills offensive line.

Early, the Bills blocked well and opened holes for Singletary and rookie James Cook. For most of the game, it felt like Allen did not have much time to work even though he was sacked just twice.

Penalties were also an issue for the Buffalo O-line. A lot of room for improvement.

Not to mention, center Mitch Morse and Allen fumbled which led to the Vikings’ touchdown late. As an entire unit in that moment, the offensive line was completely run over.

Stock up: WR Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Sorry, Stef. We’re tired of putting you in the stock up category so we’re going with Gabe.

Davis stepped up with six catches, 93 yards and a really impressive touchdown. On the game-tying drive with under a minute left, Davis made a huge grab, too.

We will mention that Diggs had the best catch of the Bills’ season as well. A one-handed wonder you won’t ever see again. Truthfully his stock is already at the ceiling.

Stock up: K Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Bass was 3-for-3 in Week 10, which included a 45-yard boot and the game-tying kick. Regardless of distance, there is a lot of pressure there. He sent things to overtime.

