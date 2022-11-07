Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ loss to the Jets

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week 9, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

Devin Singletary #26 celebrates with Josh Allen #17 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Allen scored twice on the ground and ran the ball eight times for a team-high 86 yards. Throwing it, he wasn’t good. Allen finished 18-for-34 for 205 yards. He was picked off twice on ugly attempts.

Stock down: Run defense

James Robinson #23 of the New York Jets . (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

For the second-straight game, the Bills defense gave up way too many yards on the ground. That falls on more than just one guy. In total, the Jets had 174 rushing yards a week after the Green Bay Packers surpassed 200 yards rushing against Buffalo.

Several Bills defenders said after the 20-17 loss that New York used some of the same concepts that Green Bay did.

Stock down: WR Gabe Davis

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Davis caught only two of five targets for 33 yards. One of those misses was a drop while another was a contested catch with Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner on the final play of the game for the Bills offense. Top playmakers haul that in.

Stock down: Offensive line

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Brutal day for the Bills offensive line.

After a few weeks of getting it going run blocking, Buffalo didn’t really run the ball all that much, only 12 times with running backs, and they averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Pass protection was concerning. Allen was sacked five times, which seems like an even high amount considering his mobility. In total, the Jets had eight QB hits.

Stock down: K Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills lost by three and Bass missed a kick. Albeit was from 55 yards, but Bass booting a kickoff out of bounds was bad too.

Stock down: LB Terrel Bernard

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills did not have the services of Matt Milano (oblique) and it showed. Bernard looked like a rookie on a couple of occasions with some missed tackles and had bad positioning.

Bernard is young, though. A learning experience.

Stock up: P Sam Martin

Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin (8) (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Hate to start the stock ups with the punter… but it was that kind of day. Martin only had two kicks against the Jets, but both went well and flipped the field. One was downed at the four as well.

Stock up: S Damar Hamlin

Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hamlin had a few positive plays in an otherwise weak day for the Bills defense. He had 12 tackles, including one for loss, along with a sack. Perhaps the trade for Dean Marlowe lit a bit of a fire under Hamlin.

Stock up: RB Nyheim Hines

Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Hines only played in four snaps on offense and got one target. Having only been in the Bills playbook for a few days, even getting that makes one think he’s certainly in their plans going forward.

Additionally, Hines immediately took over punt return duties from rookie Khalil Shakir. Hines took one kick 18 yards up the field.

Stock up: DE Von Miller

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills (USAT photo)

Miller was pretty hard on himself after the final whistle, but he wasn’t bad. His strip sack of Jets QB Zach Wilson was nearly game changing… but then the Bills offense did nothing with the opportunity.

Miller additionally had two tackles, including one for loss.

