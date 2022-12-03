Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Patriots

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: Head coach Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills

Three wins away from home in 12 days for the Bills. That’s enough alone to give kudos to McDermott. The cherry on top is how much better Buffalo played than New England in that third and final victory.

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)

Usually Allen lands himself in the stock up area for something amazing. And yes, he did have an awfully creative touchdown pass to Gabe Davis.

But this is for what Allen… did not do. His recent woes in the red zone were nowhere to be found in New England.

Stock up: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49)

After returning from a groin injury, Edmunds was a physical force for the Bills defense. His sideline-to-sideline ability was on display as he had a team-high six total tackles.

Stock up: Most of the O-line

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills

Nearly the entire Bills offensive line had a great effort against the Patriots. In particular, the interior area with Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse and Ryan Bates, stood out as they opened a lot of holes in the run game.

However, most would admit tackle David Quessenberry struggled on the left side. Still, Quessenberry even gets some kudos. He played through injury (ankle) for most of the contest as he started for the injured Dion Dawkins (ankle).

Stock up: RB James Cook

Bills running back James Cook (28)

This isn’t to say Devin Singletary played bad. He’s had better games, but he did contribute a solid 51 rushing yards.

The win against the Patriots was simply Cook’s time to shine and that’s exactly what he did. Cook had 64 rushing yards on 14 carries and another 41 yards on six catches.

Stock down: TE Dawson Knox

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88)

Knox was nowhere to be found on the stat sheet and then he was injured late. Not a lot went right for Buffalo’s top tight end, but at least his blocking didn’t stand out terribly like Tommy Sweeney’s.

Stock up: DE Shaq Lawson

Defensive end Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills

With Von Miller being placed on injured reserve prior to kickoff, the edge defenders on the Bills defense knew they’d have all eyes on them.

Greg Rousseau played well, but few saw Shaq Lawson’s big game coming.

According to Pro Football Focus, he had a 20 percent pass-rush win rate which led to three QB pressures and another two hurries. Lawson added three total tackles, including one for loss, and a would-be sack if Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t avoid being called for intentional grounding.

Stock down: CB Kaiir Elam

Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills

Elam, Buffalo’s first-round pick, was a healthy scratch. Instead, the Bills opted to give top-cornerback snaps to Xavier Rhodes. Tre’Davious White also saw an increased snap count from last week.

Stock down: DT Tim Settle

Tim Settle #99 and Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills

Settle had a season-low 12 total snaps against the Patriots. His contributions were limited as the likes of Jordan Phillips is the preferred option.

