Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in convincing fashion on Sunday Night Football.

Following the 38-20 win, here is Bills Wire’s Week 5 stock report:

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen . (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Only a 15-for-26 effort passing from Allen… but it’s hard to argue that his stock didn’t go up. In fact, he might be the MVP favorite right now.

On those 15 completions, Allen had 315 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a team-high 58 yards rushing on 11 carries with another touchdown.

Stock up: TE Dawson Knox

Bills tight end Dawson Knox Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Knox has become a staple in our stock up category, but it’s deserved. He has five touchdown passes right now after adding one vs. KC, which is leading the NFL. Knox’s final stat line against the Chiefs included three catches for 117 yards.

Stock up: DE Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bills didn’t hit Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes a ton, but he was under pressure plenty and the eye test said that Rousseau had plenty to do with that. And let’s not forget his athletic interception. A thing of beauty.

Stock up: WR Emmanuel Sanders

Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Like Knox, Sanders is becoming a recent staple in the stock up area. Teams have to start watching him more as he has four touchdowns in has past two games, two in each.

On one, Allen had a perfectly placed ball to Sanders.

Stock up: LB AJ Klein

Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills evidently did not forget how to get the best out of Klein. Last season when he filled in for Matt Milano at linebacker, results were bad at first.

Against the Chiefs, one didn’t even notice Klein out there. That’s a very good thing since that means the Bills defense didn’t skip a beat. Klein had nine tackles in the game, trailing only cornerback Taron Johnson’s 12.

Interestingly, the Bills got great efforts from Klein in 2020 when he was rushing the passer. Against KC, Buffalo did not blitz one time, and yet, Klein still had a good game.

Stock up: O-line

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

From left to right, the Bills’ offensive line against the Chiefs was Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, and Spencer Brown. It appears Buffalo found their starting five following this outing.

The Bills were lucky enough to not face the Chiefs’ best defensive lineman, Chris Jones. Still, no sacks for Allen and little pressure. The run game wasn’t depended on much in this one.

Stock up: Sean McDermott/ coaching staff

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Sure, the Super Bowl does have an extended halftime, but it’s still very rare for a weather delay in the NFL. Buffalo’s offense came out and wasn’t sharp right away… but the defense was. That’s when safety Micah Hyde had his pick-six score.

Kudos to Sean McDermott for having his team looking better after that delay. Shoutout to Leslie Frazier, too. The defensive coordinator called a great game to shut down Mahomes & Co.

Stock down: DT Harrison Phillips

Harrison Phillips #99 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After getting back in the lineup in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was inactive once again on game day. Rookie Boogie Basham found a way to remain in the lineup but Phillips unfortunately did not.

Stock down: WR Cole Beasley

Josh Allen #17 and Cole Beasley #11 congratulate Emmanuel Sanders #1 of the Buffalo Bills after his 35 yard pass play touchdown i. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Cole Beasley only played in 22 snaps for the Bills, a very low total for his usual numbers. In addition, he caught one pass for only five yards.

Stock down: DT Vernon Butler

Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (94) and defensive end Efe Obada (93) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Like Phillips, defensive lineman Vernon Butler was also inactive. Buffalo decided to play Efe Obada over him instead.

