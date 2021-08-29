Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Packers

The Buffalo Bills capped off their preseason with a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Bills took control of the game during the first drive and never looked back.

When quarterback Josh Allen was on the field, Buffalo looked in mid-season form, they connected on the short and intermediate routes as well as taking calculated strikes down the field. The Bills defense also looked ready to go, creating havoc for opposing quarterback Jordan Love and forcing a turnover.

So let us look at who performed and who didn’t in the Bills preseason finale in this week’ stock report:

Stock up: Gabriel Davis

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Gabe Davis had a standout performance against the Packers, he led the Bills in both receptions and yards. Davis caught five passes (on five targets) for 75 yards and the opening touchdown. The receiver looked sharp with his routes creating separation either at the line of scrimmage or downfield. If he can continue his preseason form into the regular season, the Buffalo Bills will have a top-five receiving corps in the NFL. https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1431671972795191297

Stock up: Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The franchise quarterback made his preseason debut against Green Bay, and as mentioned earlier he looked like he was in mid-season form. Allen completed 20 of his 26 throws for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He looked comfortable making the short and intermediate passes, but he also showed his arm strength and deep ball accuracy with the opening touchdown. On a 3rd-and-20, Allen found Davis for a 31-yard touchdown, and the velocity on the throw was simply elite. https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills/status/1431685390075838467

Stock up: Siran Neal

Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

After a poor performance against the Bears in the Bills second preseason game, defensive back Siran Neal had a stellar game against the Packers. Neal led the Bills in tackles with seven, where he flashed on both special teams and defense. Neal is an exceptional athlete who showed off that athleticism when closing down Green Bay receivers whenever he was on the field. https://twitter.com/BradleyGelber/status/1431683560679804932

Honorable mentions

Emmanuel Sanders made his Bills debut against Green Bay, and he seemed right at home in the Bills offense, he had four catches for 27 yards. Fellow receiver Cole Beasley had a typical Cole Beasley game, creating separation in the slot, and making difficult catches for first downs. He finished the game with four catches for 52 yards. Second year edge rusher A.J. Epenesa had a good game against the Packers, he created pressure and helped force turnover. Finally Micah Hyde capitalized on the pressure created by Epenesa, where Hyde easily intercepted a poor pass from quarterback Jordan Love. https://twitter.com/mckennamiddle/status/1431667416120143872

Stock down: Ed Oliver

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver started against the second string offensive line against the Packers and he didn’t make an impact consistently. At this point in his career Oliver should be dominating against the second and third string offensive linemen, instead he still isn’t getting off his blocks fast enough in the run game, or creating enough internal pocket pressure. Let’s not completely write off Oliver yet, because he has shown flashes of his immense talent during his career, he just needs to be more consistent.

Stock down: Tremaine Edmunds

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds/ Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Like Oliver, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has flashed some exceptional talent throughout his career, but isn’t consistent enough to be considered one of the best linebackers in the league. Edmunds had four tackles, with a majority of them coming at least five yards to ten yards downfield. If Edmunds can start using his natural speed and strength to plug-up holes and get in the backfield more consistently the Bills will have one of the best linebackers in the league.

Stock down: Davis Webb

Bills quarterback Davis Webb. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After showing some flashes of quality against the Detroit Lions in the Bills' preseason opener, quarterback Davis Webb’s stock has plummeted. Webb completed just three of his six passes for 23 yards against the Packers. He looked uncomfortable in the pocket that led to a few overthrows, which resulted in the Bills dropping points in the fourth quarter. Overall, Webb had a poor preseason which could either see him back on the practice squad or looking for work soon.

