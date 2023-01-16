Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ Wild-Card win vs. Dolphins

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bills quarterback had potentially his worst game of 2022 against the Dolphins. He was 23-for-39 passing for 352 yards with three touchdown passes.

But goodness, those turnovers. Buffalo loses this game against a lot of other teams not named Miami.

Stock up: S Dean Marlowe

Bills safety Dean Marlowe (USAT photo)

The Bills traded for Marlowe earlier this year for this exact scenario. Marlowe, stepping in for injured players Micah Hyde and Damar Hamlin, proved he has the experience to fill in nicely. He recorded an interception against the Dolphins.

While Hamlin is currently the feel-good story in the NFL, rightfully so, it’s a bit surprising Marlowe only now is getting run in Buffalo’s secondary. The Bills traded for him because of his past experience coming in for the likes of Hyde–Most of which typically went well.

Stock down: CB Kaiir Elam

Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Cornerback Dane Jackson departed Sunday’s game due to injury. That gave Kaiir Elam some extra run and he played well. His clear top moment was his interception. The Bills will hope that’s a good boost of confidence for him heading into a tough wide receiver matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (USAT photo)

Any doubt Milano was deserving of his first-team, All-Pro selection was put to bed. He was all over against the Dolphins, notably recording two sacks and two tackles for a loss.

Stock down: Bills offensive line

Spencer Brown #79, Josh Allen #17 and Ryan Bates #71 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In our stock report we like to do our best in naming individual performances. After the Bills offense averaged 4.1 yards per carry and gave up a ridiculous seven sacks? We’ll just throw the whole offensive line in here.

Stock up: WR Cole Beasley

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Somehow, Beasley only now has caught his first-career postseason touchdown after over a decade in the NFL. Deserving of a stock up for that.

With Isaiah McKenzie’s uncertain status due to a hamstring injury, more Beasley could be on the horizon.

Stock up: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Milano thrived and was a star from the Bills linebacker room against the Dolphins. But Edmunds played well, too. He particular did well against the run and Miami running back Jeff Wilson Jr., not to mention his four passes defended.

Stock down: Special teams

Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A week after Nyheim Hines was the hero, he was nearly the zero. The Bills escaped it, but in such a close game, that muffed punt of his made hearts stop. But the biggest problem for the Bills was their return game. Coverage units allowed big chunks to the Dolphins and kicker Tyler Bass even booted a kickoff out of bounds.

Stock down: HC Sean McDermott/OC Ken Dorsey

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

A close game many didn’t expect, but the Bills survived and advanced just as they would have liked. Having said that, McDermott had some poor decisions with timeouts. Dorsey’s play calling late left some heads being scratched as well.

