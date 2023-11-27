Stock up, stock down following the Bills 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles

The Buffalo Bills came into this game against the Philadelphia Eagles following a 32-6 dismantling of the New York Jets, but this contest was anything but an easy game. Not only was Buffalo facing one of the best teams in the NFL, but the Bills also had the pressure of winning this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the Eagles had MVP candidate Jalen Hurts have one of his best games of the season by scoring five touchdowns, three through the air. While Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen had a great game of his own, Philadelphia showed its championship mettle down the stretch of this game.

Here’s Bills Wire’s stock report following the Bills’ 37-34 loss to the Eagles on Sunday:

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

Allen was Buffalo’s best player on Sunday and it wasn’t particularly close. While he did have 22 incompletions out of 51 pass attempts, Allen did throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while also running the football nine times for 81 yards and two more scores.

Stock down: TE Dalton Kincaid

While Kincaid wasn’t bad by any means, he was not as impactful in this one as he has been in the past few weeks. It should be noted that he caught 5-of-6 targets for 38 yards and that is not a terrible performance. Just not a substantial performance.

Stock up: S Jordan Poyer

While the Eagles had quite the offensive turnaround in the second half and overtime, Jordan Poyer did his part in trying to limit what Philadelphia did on the offensive end. Poyer had his share of tackles and he was disruptive as could be in the secondary.

Stock down: LB Von Miller

Miller came back from his injury on Oct. 8 and while he has been far from the full-time player that Bills fans have been used, what has happened since he came back has been disappointing to see the least. Miller has just not been a factor since he returned from his injury and it’s possible that he may need to sit out for some time if the knee is the problem.

Stock up: WR Gabe Davis

This was Davis’ second 100-yard receiving game this season and while the effort did not result in the win, he more than did his part. Like he has been known to do over the course of his career, Davis made big play after big play and was crucial in the Bills staying competitive in this contest against the Eagles.

Stock down: RB James Cook

While Cook did not have a bad game necessarily since he did get 100 yards from scrimmage, this stock down is to point out something else in his game against the Eagles. Cook was effective in the passing game, but he was just too ineffective in the run game and that could be something that he needs to be more dependable in if he wants to take the next step.

