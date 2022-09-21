Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Titans

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 win over the Tennessee Tians in Week 2, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Diggs had a fantastic day, no doubt about it. He caught 12 of 14 passes thrown his way for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Stock up: Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Allen completed less of his passes than Week 1 but was still very impressive, connecting on 68.4 percent (26-for-38) of them. That came along with 317 yards and four total touchdowns.

Most importantly, he did not turn the ball over. That was a weakness in his game a week ago.

Stock up: Reggie Gilliam

Reggie Gilliam #41 of the Buffalo Bills k. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Gilliam only had two catches and nearly grabbed a third in a rare overthrow by Allen. But Gilliam’s touchdown was very impressive.

It might be a week-by-week situation in terms of his involvement, but Gilliam looks like he’ll be ready when called upon.

Stock down: Isaiah McKenzie

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie

Sd 082022 Bills 61 Spts

With Cole Beasley long gone and Gabe Davis missing the Titans matchup due to injury, this really felt like a game for McKenzie to breakout. He didn’t do much and Jamison Crowder appears to be looming.

Stock up: Matt Milano

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Milano was fantastic against the Titans. He sent the starters packing from the game with his pick-six interception, was good against the run, and even had a solid third-down stop on backup QB Malik Willis. Milano also added two pass breakups.

Stock up: Tremaine Edmunds

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds USAT photo

There were splash plays galore for Edmunds against the Titans. He notched a sack, two tackles for loss and even had a pass breakup. He’s making a case in a contract year for an extension.

Stock down: Devin Singletary

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Singletary had… a good carry against the Titans. The entire run game is hampered by the offensive line a bit, but the Bills might start mixing things up a bit if Singletary’s struggles continue.

Stock down: Zack Moss

Bills running back Zack Moss (20) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills were hoping to get some good short-yardage production out of Moss after a sophomore slump. That hasn’t come together just yet. That contributed to Buffalo’s struggles on third and fourth and short situations.

Stock down: Bobby Hart

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Hart barely appeared in the game and was suspended for one game. That’s some feat and not exactly great for his roster status.

Stock up: Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Another week with inexperienced cornerbacks, another domination by the Bills secondary. The front-seven deserves credit there.

Poyer was the one coming away looking the best. He had a tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and a sliding interception.

Stock up: Greg Rousseau

Bills Greg Rousseau (USAT photo)

Von Miller impressed–As we’ve quickly come to expect. But it was Rousseau that really caught attention on the defensive line. He had a sack and two tackles for loss.

