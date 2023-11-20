Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ 32-6 win over the Jets

The Buffalo Bills (6-5) hosted the New York Jets (4-6) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in a game between AFC East rivals and won 32-6.

The Bills came into this game after disappointing losses to the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals that had the entire NFL world, including Bills Mafia, stressing about Buffalo’s playoff odds this season.

This matchup seemed to be over in the early going as the Bills went up 16-0 with 3:03 left in the second quarter after Bills star quarterback Josh Allen threw a five-yard pass to running back James Cook for a touchdown.

Here is Bills Wire’s stock report following the much-needed win:

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

After some subpar play by Allen over the past two weeks, he broke through for his game with a QB rating above 100 since Buffalo’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Against the Jets, Allen showed that while he can make some questionable decisions from time to time, he has the ability to make some throws that most quarterbacks can’t make and that’s what makes him one of the best in the NFL.

Stock down: WR Stefon Diggs

While Diggs has not gone for at least 100 receiving yards in a game since Oct. 15 against the New York Giants, he had been having serviceable receiving days until last week’s loss against the Broncos. Including this game against the Jets, Diggs has now had his second-lowest and lowest receiving outputs of the season.

Stock up: DE Leonard Floyd

Floyd has been one of the more consistent pass-rushers in the NFL this season despite not having the expected luxury of being taking advantage of the presence of star pass-rusher Von Miller as he continues to work his way back into form after missing time with his major knee injury. Against the Jets, Floyd was virtually unblockable against a shaky offensive line and he had his best game in terms of sacks so far in this campaign.

Stock down: DE AJ Epenesa

While Epenesa has had a solid year for the Bills, he has also had games this season where his presence was not felt as much as is indicative of his talent level. Sunday’s win over the Jets was an example of that as he was in on just a single tackle despite New York’s leaky offensive line giving up sack after sack over the course of the game.

Stock up: WR Khalil Shakir

Ever since his breakout game on Oct. 26 against the Buccaneers, Shakir has been making plays here and there that have allowed Buffalo’s offense to have one more player to turn to for an explosive play or two a game when production becomes tough to come by. Against the Jets, Shakir had his best play of the season by taking a pass from Allen for an 81-yard touchdown, showing off his speed and elusiveness all on the same play.

Stock down: WR Gabe Davis

After seeing Davis’ stat line from Sunday’s win over the Jets, one might wonder if Davis got hurt at some point in the game or if he was benched. Unfortunately for Bills fans, neither is true as Davis just did not record a target despite playing for essentially all of Buffalo’s snaps.

Stock up: RB James Cook

Cook can seem like an afterthought at times within the Bills’ offense depending on what the game script is at any given time, but he did not disappoint on Sunday. Cook showcased his usual dual-threat effectiveness of being able to contribute in the ground game and in the pass game in a solid performance by the second-year player.

Stock up: RB Ty Johnson

This extra stock up is just to acknowledge how well Johnson played in a classic revenge game against the Jets that moved on from him years ago despite a career year. In just his second game this season of recording stats outside of special teams, Johnson displayed how dangerous he can be in the receiving game when he sees daylight.

