Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ divisional-round loss vs. the Chiefs

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 42-36 divisional-round loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, here’s how things shook out in Bills Wire’s final stock report:

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t need to explain Allen being here. His stock was already high, and yet, it continued to go to another level against the Chiefs that we didn’t even knew existed.

Stock up: WR Gabriel Davis

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis

After setting a NFL record for four touchdown catches in a single game, your stock, like Allen’s, goes through the roof. That’s what Davis did. He also added eight catches for 201 yards. That should lock Davis into the WR2 spot going forward (Sorry, Emmanuel.)

Stock up: Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll of the Buffalo Bills l. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Plenty of the Bills’ efforts on offense were simply great individual efforts. Daboll still helped.

In the red zone, plays called is a big deal and there the Bills were 3-for-3. The same general thought is associated with fourth downs, too. Buffalo was 4-for-4 there.

Daboll put perhaps one final gold star on his resume before leaving the Bills for a head-coaching gig.

Stock up: WR Cole Beasley

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) . (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

We’ve seen better from Beasley out of the slot in the past. But against Kansas City, he was pretty efficient.

Beasley had six catches for 60 yards. In those were plenty of grabs on third down going for first downs and some which put the Bills in much more manageable spots on the field even if he came up short of the sticks. Beasley also had a nice 24-yard catch which was overshadowed for obvious reasons by Davis’s 75-yard touchdown.

Stock down: WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Diggs had a really nice grab on a two-point attempt by the Bills. In the game, he had only three catches for seven yards aside from that. Even if he was being double covered, we’ve seen Diggs beat such defense in the past and the Chiefs secondary was banged up and still shut him down. It was unfortunate.

Stock down: TE Dawson Knox

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) . (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Like Diggs, Knox was pretty silent. He only had two catches for nine yards and had a drop.

Stock down: Head coach Sean McDermott

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

We won’t bury McDermott because everyone has already done so this week for us but his defense was not ready in clutch moments. Were they gassed? Yes, but McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier have to figure something out.

Then there was that late kickoff which… you know what happened by now. And he’s not going to give us any explanation.

Stock down: CB Levi Wallace

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39). (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Wallace has proven himself as someone the Bills should try to re-sign this offseason. But Buffalo probably missed Tre’Davious White a bit on a few occasions.

On the long touchdown from Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, Wallace slipped. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were way too far up the field as well.

Then amongst the closest defenders to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce when he got his team into field goal range with seconds left? Wallace. Those were two massive moments.

Stock down: K Tyler Bass or someone else

Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As referenced, no explanation from McDermott on what happened with the kickoff when there were only 13 seconds left. So he leaves us to wonder if… it was on Bass? Another coach? Whoever that person is, insert their name here. It could even be McDermott himself.

Stock down: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It has been said a few times this season: Run defense is not all on Edmunds. He appeared to get himself caught making a tough read or two against Chiefs ball carriers, though.

In addition, on some key passing downs, Edmunds was elsewhere. Among them was the Kelce grab like Wallace and the play before the game-winning touchdown. The Chiefs had a massive gain where the receiver went one way and Edmunds was going the other. Who really knows the coverage scheme there? Not us, but it just wasn’t a great look.

