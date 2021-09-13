Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ loss to the Steelers

The Buffalo Bills started their season with a disappointing 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo’s offense never looked up to the challenge throughout the game, which was a shock for Bills Mafia, who expected the Bills to pick up where they left off at the end of last season.

Ultimately, it is the first game of the season so there’s no reason to overreact after one performance, but let us examine who performed and who didn’t against the Steelers in our Week 1 stock report:

Stock up: Taron Johnson

Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In a sea of mediocrity, cornerback Taron Johnson stood out. He led the team in tackles, with seven, and he also broke up two passes. Johnson was the best part about a Bills defense that had an up and down performance. There were a few other performers on the Bills defense such as linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, but Johnson was clearly the best player on Buffalo’s defense.

Stock up: Devin Singletary

Bills running back Devin Singletary. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

An issue all last season for the Bills offense was that they didn’t have any balance, the entire offense rested on quarterback Josh Allen’s shoulders. The same could be said about this game against the Steelers, which is unfortunate for running back Devin Singletary because he had a good showing. Singletary led the team in rushing with 72 yards on just 11 carries. When Buffalo needed a spark in the fourth quarter, Singletary delivered with two massive runs. It’s a surprise to most that Singletary didn’t get more touches throughout the game.

Stock down: Offensive line

Bills center Mitch Morse Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with the most obvious issue after the matchup against the Steelers, the offensive line. They were completely outmatched by Pittsburgh's front four. The likes of pass rushers TJ Watt and Cameron Heyward feasted on whoever they were matched up against, whether it was Dion Dawkins, Daryl Williams or Mitch Morse. They all gave up holds, sacks, or pressures. If the Bills want to perform at the highest level this season, they’ll need their offensive line to dramatically improve.

Stock down: Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

To be completely fair, Allen wasn’t helped out by his offensive line throughout much of the game, but he was still poor. He never looked comfortable throughout, even when he had time in the pocket, which resulted in plenty of overthrows, he also made some horrendous decisions. Allen looked like his 2019 self, throwing balls into double and triple coverage and putting too much velocity on throws, he simply wasn’t good enough.

Stock down: Levi Wallace

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace.(Gannett photo)

Now Wallace didn’t have an awful game against the Steelers, but he was at times a liability in coverage. Wallace was matched up against almost every Pittsburgh receiver, and they all made plays against him. Whether it was Dionte Thompson for the Steelers opening touchdown, or Chase Claypool, that helped set up the game sealing field goal. Wallace also gave up an admittedly weak holding call in the fourth quarter.

Penalties

Bills' Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Bills offense had six penalties for 66 yards, which again, isn’t horrible, but it was the timing of the penalties. There were four holding penalties on the offensive line that negated big plays for Buffalo and really slowed down any momentum that they were trying to build. There was also a really poor holding call against Tre White on defense that negated a potential game changing interception. The Bills can’t continually shoot themselves in the foot if they want to win games this season.

