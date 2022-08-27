Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ preseason loss to the Panthers

Here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report following the Buffalo Bills’ 21-0 preseason loss against the Carolina Panthers:

Stock down: P Matt Araiza

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Regardless of the allegations being made against Araiza and the lawsuit in general, nothing went in his favor on Friday. From actually being brought to the game by the Bills (he was in the stadium despite not playing) to the punter releasing a statement in the middle of the contest.

Stock down: HC Sean McDermott

Head Coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for McDermott, he’s the face the Bills franchise in moments like these. That’s partly why he gets paid the big bucks. He faced a slew of questions relating to Araiza following the game and boy was that something. Click here to check out that entire 10 minute press conference.

Oh, and on the field, the Bills weren’t ready to play faced with such adversity. Hard to imagine how McDermott would have pulled that off–And the team took some bad penalties on fourth down to boot.

Stock down: DE Boogie Basham

Boogie Basham #55 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Basham and Shaq Lawson saw a lot of run for the Bills in their preseason finale. Lawson was more expected to do so, but Basham has made some splash plays this preseason and it was not clear if it’d be him or AJ Epenesa getting some preferred treatment.

It was Epenesa in the end. He didn’t play, meaning he’s in a good spot to see plenty of snaps during the regular season behind Von Miller and Greg Rousseau.

Worth noting: One of those fourth-down penalties was from Basham.

Stock down: TE OJ Howard

Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard (8). (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Howard again was playing late into the second half. He did so last week against the Denver Broncos as well. Howard excels as a run blocker but playing late in a final preseason game isn’t a great sign. Period.

Story continues

Stock up: QB Matt Barkley

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley .(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Finally some good and it comes from Barkley. He punted for the Bills. In an otherwise awkward game thanks to the headlines, every time Barkley trotted out there to kick it was must-see TV–including his 53-yard boot.

Stock down: QB Case Keenum

Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum . (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

A bit of an asterisk here. Keenum’s stock goes down… if he’s playing with backups. He didn’t look good again, but he still played solid last week against the Broncos when the starting offense was with him.

Against the Panthers, Keenum was 8-for-13 passing for 46 yards with an interception.

Stock up: RB Raheem Blackshear

=Raheem Blackshear #35 of the Buffalo Bills(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

A third and final impressive effort from Blackshear. The undrafted rookie earned a spot on Buffalo’s practice squad with three-straight productive games in the preseason.

Blackshear had 13 carries for 47 yards (3.6 avg) and returned some kicks in Carolina. He’s locked into the PS… if another team does not claim him.

Stock up: LB Baylon Spector

Baylon Spector #54 and Josh Thomas #36 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Spector should have grabbed an interception against the Panthers, but he was in the right spot so kudos for that. He also had a game-high eight tackles. He led the Bills in tackles throughout the preseason.

Stock up: WR Isaiah Hodgins

Isaiah Hodgins #16 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Despite only making four catches for 19 yards, Hodgins made some difficult grabs look easy. The Bills officially have a very tough decision on their hands now.

Cut Hodgins and hope another team doesn’t claim him? Or release someone else and keep him on the 53-man roster? Decisions, decisions….

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire