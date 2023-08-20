Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ 27-15 preseason loss to the Steelers

The Buffalo Bills played their second game of the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday and lost 27-15.

Here is Bills Wire’s stock report following the contest:

Stock Down: QB Matt Barkley

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

After a solid performance in Week 1 of the preseason, Barkley had an awful day as he threw three picks on just 12 passes. The game against the Steelers seemed like the kind of day that went wrong for multiple people, including Barkley.

Stock Up: RB Latavius Murray

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Murray gets some love for this game as he didn’t have a monster performance, but he was solid on the ground. With the way that Buffalo struggled to get anything going on the offensive end, it was nice to know that Murray could run the ball and keep possessions alive.

Stock Up: Darrynton Evans

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Darrynton Evans was brought to Buffalo after Nyheim Hines was ruled out for the rest of this season. So far, Evans has made a solid case to be the backup to James Cook and Evans was another guy who put forth a solid effort running the football.

Stock Up: TE Dalton Kincaid

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kincaid had more snaps in the second preseason game and he showed that he’s ready to play amongst the starters come Week 1. Amassing three catches and 45 yards on four targets against Pittsburgh, Kincaid showed that he may be the missing piece to the passing game that Buffalo has been looking for.

Stock Up: QB Kyle Allen

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Allen had quite the performance against the Steelers as he was the antithesis of Barkley in this one. Allen finished with a 120 passer rating and looked to be in command of the offense during his time on the field.

Stock Up: DE Greg Rousseau

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Rousseau, in one of the bright spots for the Bills defense, was all over the field in this one. He is one of the players that Buffalo will be counting on if it is to make a Super Bowl.

