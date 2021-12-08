Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ loss to the Patriots

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 13, here’s how things shook out in Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock down: Offensive line

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills’ offensive line gave Buffalo’s backfield little space to work. Devin Singletary had a game-high for Bills running backs: 36 rushing yards, which included a 17-yard carry.

The Patriots knew that the Bills had to run it in the windy conditions, and they shut it down. Which sounds easy, but…

Stock down: Bills' front seven

Boogie Basham #96 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bills allowed 222 rushing yards against the Patriots. New England did so while not trying to fool anybody. They telegraphed the fact throughout the game that the plan was to run it and that’s it.

The Patriots only called for three passing plays, that’s how obvious it was.

From the play in the trenches across the defensive line to the linebackers, specifically linebacker Tremaine Edmunds who got caught a few times… too many big plays were allowed from New England’s rushing attack. The cherry on top being Damien Harris and his 64-yard touchdown run.

Stock down: Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Many questions are to be asked of Daboll. Much of the game plan on offense felt questionable.

It appeared most of Buffalo’s plans included run up the middle of the defense. Spice it up a bit. This is why Buffalo wasted such good field position numerous times.

In the red zone, it was even worse.

Buffalo made it there four times and only scored a touchdown once. On two occasions, the Bills lost more yards than they gained.

With things on the line, Daboll also dialed up calls to the end zone instead of playing in a four-down territory plan.

Stock down: RB Matt Breida

Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Breida fumbled and it was clearly his fault on the handoff from quarterback Josh Allen. That happened as Buffalo was in New England’s end of the field as well.

In the end, Breida was benched. He only played seven snaps.

Stock down: Head coach Sean McDermott

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills talks with head coach Sean McDermott. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

More untimely penalties and coaching challenges for McDermott. That’s happened far too often.

The run defense falls on McDermott, as does the Bills’ decision to not go for two down 8-6.

And these might only be scratching the surface. McDermott had a day to forget.

Stock down: Both returners

Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Both returners, Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Marquez Stevenson, were healthy scratches. Safety Micah Hyde returned punts.

Stock down: TE Dawson Knox

Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Knox has had a good season. Monday won’t be included in his highlight reel from 2021. The tight end simply had too many opportunities and did little with them while sprinkling in some drops.

He finished his day with two catches for 14 yards.

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Allen was 15-for-30 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown. He added another 39 yards rushing.

Not exactly very good on the surface. Factor in the elements? Allen had a pretty outstanding effort.

Stock up: P Matt Haack

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Shoutout to the punter. Haack punted the ball five times and still had an average of 46.6 yards. Not gaffs at all, either. He left the shank kicks to the Patriots… and as a holder? Bang up job.

Stock up: Harrison Phillips

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Phillips?

Yes, the Bills were not great defending the run.

But according to the snap counts, even with Star Lotulelei back at defensive tackle, Phillips led the D-line in snaps played.

Buffalo didn’t show it vs. the Patriots, but Phillips has recently played well and earned that boost. Lotulelei recovering from COVID might have additionally played a part, but Phillips passed the eye test, too.

Stock up: WR Gabriel Davis

Gabriel Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Can we see more of Davis, already? In his minimal snaps played as compared to other wideouts, Davis keeps making an impact. He scores Buffalo’s only touchdown.

