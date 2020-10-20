Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs

When the NFL regular season schedule was released this summer, many observers of the Bills saw their Week 6 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs as a “prove it” game. If there’s one thing the 26-17 loss proved is that they aren’t an elite team in the AFC yet, because it was a dreadful night from the Bills. Thankfully for Buffalo, this loss doesn’t put too much pressure on their playoff aspirations, due to the poor teams surrounding them in the AFC East.

Still, overall, the Bills offense couldn’t sustain any sort of drives consistently, and on the other side of the ball, the Bills defense couldn’t stop the Chiefs’ rushing attack.

With that, here’s this week’s stock report following the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs:

Stock up

You know it’s a rough game when the teams punter is one of the top performers. Bojorquez hasn’t been very consistent since joining the Bills in 2018 with some of his punts netting just 20 or 30 yards. This season so far he has been able to pin the opposition within their own 20-yard line more consistently, which has helped a struggling Bills defense.

Against Kansas City, he punted the ball four times with an average of 53.3 yards per punt, with all four landing within the 20-yard line of the Chiefs. An excellent game from the punter.

LinebackerTremaine Edmunds has had a rough start to the season whether it be due to injury, fatigue, or poor coaching, it just hasn’t clicked for Edmunds this season yet. This game could have set his season on track with 12 total tackles, and eight of them being individual tackles as well. He looked to be playing faster and more instinctively than the first four games he’s played this season.

Edmunds wasn’t perfect though, as the leader of the defense, it’s shocking to see how lifeless at times this unit has looked, and while some of this falls on the coaching staff, he still needs to take responsibility on the field.

While the Bills couldn’t stop the run against Kansas City, they also couldn’t generate any sort of pass rush, which is an even bigger concern in a pass happy league. Against the Chiefs, Mario Addison came up with the lone sack on Patrick Mahomes.

Addison has been the most consistent pass rusher throughout the entire season, which is frightening, because Addison is 33 years old, and just joined the team in free agency.

The lone offensive player to make this section, Cole Beasley, was the safety net for quarterback Josh Allen, again. Beasley had just four catches though, for 45 yards and one touchdown. For the second game in a row, Buffalo didn’t really look to him much until the second half. It was an important touchdown he had too, because it kept Buffalo in the game late in the fourth quarter.

It was still a struggle for Beasley though, Allen couldn’t find him consistently, with Allen missing him on a key third down in the first half, giving the ball right back to Kansas City.

Stock down

Josh Allen

It was another rough outing for quarterback Josh Allen, who completed just 51.8 percent of his passes and threw for just 122 yards. Allen looked rushed throughout the game, making a slew of inaccurate passes which stalled out drives. This was a massively disappointing performance because if Allen strings together a few passes, the Bills could have easily won.

Allen, who looked like a viable MVP contender to start the season, has taken a massive step back in these past two games, throwing for just 385 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions, combined. Not ideal numbers for a potential MVP.

Safety Jordan Poyer has been one of the bedrocks for this Bills defense these past four years, but against Kansas City he looked lost. Poyer was searching for answers in coverage, in run support, and had a costly unsportsmanlike penalty on the Chiefs’ final drive, giving them a free 15 yards. This penalty put the Chiefs in field goal range, and put the game away for Kansas City.

Poyer also had his ankles broken by rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, which isn’t a good look for a player who prides himself on being a hard-hitting run stopper.

Normally, it’s possible to give Ed Oliver the benefit-of-the-doubt because of the position he plays, and the role he plays within the defense… but he was non-existent in this matchup. Oliver’s goal within this system is to generate internal pressure, and gobble up run-blockers. He did neither against the Chiefs, which gave any of the Kansas City’s running backs massive holes to run through.

