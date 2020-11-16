Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ loss to the Cardinals

The Buffalo Bills faced the Arizona Cardinals in a duel in the desert, as Arizona outdueled the Bills. It was a back and forth game with each teams taking leads throughout, and the Bills thought they had won it with just 36 seconds left as Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs in the end zone. It wasn’t meant to be though, as Kyler Murray heaved up a Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins to win Arizona the game, 32-30.

Stock up

Bills kicker Tyler Bass. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Bass

The rookie kicker started his career in Buffalo with two missed field goals against the Jets. After his first game though, he has had a good season. Against the Cardinals, he kept the Bills alive with three field goals, with all three being hit from 50 yards or longer.

Bass was drafted due to his big leg, and Buffalo needed it against Arizona. He hit from 53-yards, 54-yards, and an outstanding 58-yards. Bass’s kicking form might be unconventional, but it’s working for Buffalo at the moment.

Stefon Diggs

The Bills were on the brink of victory due to Stefon Diggs, and Diggs throughout the game made some key plays. He came into the contest leading the NFL in receiving yards, and added to that tally, with 10 catches for 93 yards, and one touchdown. This leaves Diggs with 906 yards this season and four touchdowns.

The most impressive part of Diggs’ performance was that he was lined up against one of the best defensive backs in the league, Patrick Peterson. Diggs has consistently shown his value throughout the season, and the game against the Cardinals didn’t prove any different.

Cole Beasley

While Diggs had a great game, he wasn’t the Bills’ leading receiver, that honor falls upon Cole Beasley.

Beasley was the safety blanket for Josh Allen throughout the game, finding himself open on crucial third downs. His most impressive catch was a no-look one-handed grab on third down, that kept a Buffalo drive alive.

Beasley ended the game with 11 receptions, 109 yards, and one touchdown.

AJ Klein

Like Bass, AJ Klein hasn’t had the best start in Buffalo, but for Klein, his poor form stretched until week nine against the Seahawks. Klein extended his run of good form against the elusive Murray. Klein had 11 tackles and one sack on the day.

The Bills defense on a whole played well against one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and Klein led the charge. He was always around the football on crucial downs and making big plays. If Klein can continue his run of good form, the Bills can be serious contenders come January.

Stock down

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen

While Josh Allen led the team on a would-be game-winning drive, for the most part, Allen didn’t have a great performance. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions. It’s these interceptions where we have a problem.

Allen really cost his team. His two interceptions came when Buffalo was trailing by just one score, and the Bills could have swung the momentum in their favor. After his unreal performance against Seattle, this performance feels like a massive let down.

Tre’Davious White

It was bound to get mentioned eventually, so let’s get it out of the way, White got cooked by Hopkins. In total, Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards and the game-winning touchdown. While there were three Bills defenders involved in the game-winning touchdown, White was still getting outmatched before that catch.

White is an All-Pro cornerback, so he needs to lockdown All-Pro wide receivers, and he simply didn’t do that. The final play was a bitter pill to swallow, but White should have known to try to break up the pass, not go for the interception.

A rookie mistake.

Zach Moss/ Devin Singletary

These two have made appearances on this list plenty of times this season, and against Arizona, they haven’t helped their case. The two featured backs were completely ineffective against a weakened Cardinals defense. The two ran the ball 11 times for a total of 35 yards.

The blow of their poor rushing output could have been softened if they contributed in the passing game, but they failed at that as well. They both had one catch, and both went for negative yards.

Right now, the Bills offense doesn’t have any balance.

Dawson Knox

Mr. Irrelevant finds himself again, at the bottom of this article. Generally, the name Mr. Irrelevant is given to the player who is the last pick in the NFL Draft, but Dawson Knox has earned this title due to how poor he’s played on the field. Knox had just two catches for 16 yards, and a costly penalty that negated a sensational catch and run from Devin Singletary.

