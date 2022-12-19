Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Dolphins

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s not like the Bills have won in spite of Allen’s play in recent weeks. But there’s no doubting he was the main reason for the win over the Dolphins.

Allen was 25-for-40 passing on a cold and eventually snowy Buffalo night. He accumulated four touchdown passes and Miami didn’t have answers for him on the ground, either. Allen rushed for 77 yards.

Stock up: TE Dawson Knox

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Knox had a second-straight big game for the Bills. Last week he had the fake snap and a touchdown on the same drive. Against the Dolphins, Knox led the Bills again in receiving with six catches, 98 yards, and the game-tying score.

Stock up: TE Quintin Morris

Quintin Morris #85 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Morris had the opening touchdown for the Bills in their win… and the first of hopefully many in his career.

Stock up: RB Nyheim Hines

Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Likewise, Hines had his first touchdown. Rather, it was his first one with the Bills. Not the first in his career. Still hopefully another sign of things to come.

Stock up: DE Shaq Lawson

Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Lawson continues to be the fun player to watch off the edge for the Bills, post-Von Miller’s season-ending injury. The Dolphins, one of Lawson’s former teams, allowed a strip sack by him and he broke up another pass. Two timely plays.

Stock down: LB Matt Milano

Bills Matt Milano (USAT photo)

Milano has set his stock extremely high, week-after-week. While he did record part of a sack, Milano missed a couple of tackles against the Dolphins. He wasn’t awful, but his standard is just so high now and Milano was not there.

Stock down: S Damar Hamlin

Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Missed tackles wasn’t a Milano problem. It was a Bills problem, perhaps none bigger than Damar Hamlin. He struggled tackling, missing multiple, and wasn’t on the right page when Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle scored a 67-yard touchdown.

Stock down: CB Cam Lewis

Bills Cam Lewis (USAT photo)

What are you doing, son? Don’t run into the punter. Lewis did that.

Stock down: OL Rodger Saffold

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs behind a block by guard Rodger Saffold (76) y Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, it was Dion Dawkins with the penalty problem on the Bills’ offensive line. This time it was Saffold, who took three versus the Dolphins.

As an overall unit, Buffalo’s O-line played much worse due to injury. Once Mitch Morse (concussion) departed the game, Miami had the advantage in the trenches. Ryan Bates (calf) was also inactive.

Stock up: K Tyler Bass

Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bass waited all game for his one field goal attempt which came from just 25 yards out. Still a really clutch and impressive boot in those conditions on the game winner by Bass.

