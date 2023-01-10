Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Patriots

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 win over the New England Patriots in Week 18, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: RB/KR Nyheim Hines

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously.

Two kick returns. Two moments the Bills (13-3) won’t soon forget.

Stock up: WR Stefon Diggs

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Diggs remains a top-tier NFL receiver. He hasn’t blown away any opponent in recent weeks, though.

Diggs had his first 100-plus yard outing since Week 10 against the Patriots (8-9). A bulk of that came from his 49-yard touchdown grab.

Stock up: LB Tremaine Edmunds

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Both Edmunds and Matt Milano recorded interceptions from their linebacker position. Edmunds added seven total tackles, three passes defended and a QB hit as well.

More splash plays from Edmunds, as requested.

Stock down: WR Gabe Davis

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Targets and catches don’t show the full picture and does not just mean a load of drops. Davis had 10 targets and only three catches against the Pats.

The problem for the Bills’ No. 2 receiver is that a drop or two was very clear for all to see. Especially in the end zone.

Stock up: WR John Brown

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Furthering into the questions surrounding Davis is Brown. He only played in seven total snaps against New England, but after his diving touchdown catch, some in Buffalo are wondering if we could expect a mixing of him or other wideouts in during the postseason over Davis.

The touchdown grab was the first big play from the likes of either Brown or Cole Beasley, both of which signed to the practice squad during the regular season.

Stock down: RB Devin Singletary

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Singletary averaged a solid 4.1 yards per carry against the Patriots. But James Cook, who he shared the Bills’ backfield with, averaged five yards while Singletary also fumbled in the red zone.

Stock down: CB Kaiir Elam

Story continues

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Pats receiver DeVante Parker got the best of Elam.

On one of Parker’s touchdown passes, Elam clearly was beaten by the veteran in a jump-ball scenario. On another, Parker was left wide open and there’s a chance that Elam was out of position due to a miscommunication somewhere on the Bills defense.

Stock down: OL Ryan Bates

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

An offensive line works in a full unit. Bates is not one to point fingers at, but he did appear to get beaten on more than one of the Patriots’ big defensive plays.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw another red zone interception and forcing the ball was on him. Bates and right tackle Spencer Brown did not help as New England’s Matthew Judon beat them both on a stunt move.

Daniel Ekuale sacked Allen by bursting up the middle on a play where Bates really didn’t block anyone and could’ve helped center Mitch Morse out.

On the other Patriots sack, essentially the entire Buffalo offensive line was beaten as well. Not a banner day for this unit.

Stock up: HC Sean McDermott

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

McDermott guided the Bills through unprecedent waters after Damar Hamlin’s injury over the past week. The cherry on top was a win in this regular season finale.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire