Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ win over the Packers

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:

Stock up: RB Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Bills offensive line was up-and-down. Ironically enough, they usually struggle run blocking but did a decent job in that area against the Packers. Protecting for quarterback Josh Allen was a different story.

On Singletary, he averaged 4.8 yards per carry (67 total). He also had a catch. Singletary ripping off chunks of yards on the ground is the only way Buffalo’s offense can get better than it already was… and it’s happening.

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

When you’re at the top of the mountain for QB play and turn the ball over a couple of times in a self-proclaimed bad game? Your stock goes down, sorry Josh.

Having said that, Allen’s full-season stock does go from… a 10 out of 10 to 9.5…? .

Allen’s still having a heck of a year.

Stock down: DT DaQuan Jones

Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Another classic scenario of it not being all on one guy, but the Bills have leaned on Jones as their run-stuffing player in the middle of their defensive line. Buffalo has to shore things up moving forward or else that’s how teams are going to attack them.

The Packers got 143 rushing yards from Aaron Jones. AJ Dillon added another 54. As a team, Green Bay averaged 6.7 yards per carry. That’s brutal.

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (USAT photo)

One play after Allen tossed an interception, Milano made a clutch play. He picked off the Packers on the very next snap. That’s clutch.

In total, Milano had five tackles, including one for loss, and another pass defended.

Stock up: RB James Cook

Bills running back James Cook (USAT photo)

Zack Moss was active on game day but did not play. His stock usually would go down in such a scenario, but instead, Cook went the extra distance and made his goes up.

Cook had a handful of touches. Two of the highlights: A 41-yard catch and a 17-yard run.

Maybe more Cook is coming?

Stock down: WR Gabe Davis

Bills receiver Gabe Davis (USATphoto)

Davis had a drop in the second half and got into penalty trouble late. He took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and those mental lapses can’t happen down the road in bigger games.

Stock up: WR Stefon Diggs

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (USAT photo)

Diggs did plenty of talking before, during and after this one. Most, if not all, was aimed at Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

With six catches, 108 yards, and a touchdown? The Bills wideout won… as he pointed out himself.

Stock down: S Jordan Poyer

Bills Jordan Poyer and Dane Jackson (USAT photo)

Poyer wasn’t noticeable when he was out there against the Packers. That’s a good thing usually for a defensive back.

However, Poyer was hurt again. He left early due to an elbow injury and eventually the Bills defense was beaten by a deep touchdown pass.

Poyer lands here because of the old saying: The best ability is availability. It’s been a frustrating year for Poyer and his injury issues.

Stock up: DE Greg Rousseau

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured in the pocket by Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Oliver struggled against the run in the middle of the defensive line like Jones. However, he played well against the pass. His efforts allowed Rousseau to flourish.

Rousseau had four tackles, including one for loss, a sack, and two QB hits. He’s coming into his own with Von Miller lining up across from him.

Stock up: DT Tim Settle

Packers running back Aaron Jones is tackle by Bills Tim Settle.

One other bright spot along the D-line was Settle. He recorded his first sack as a member of the Bills and Milano’s interception was tipped at the line by Settle.

