Stock up, stock down following the Bills’ preseason win over the Colts

The Buffalo Bills came back and defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24, in their first preseason contest of 2022.

Here is Bills Wire’s stock report following the win:

Stock up: WRs Khalil Shakir, Isaiah Hodgins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Shakir and Hodgins led the game with 92 and 77 yards receiving, respectively. Both players also made big plays down the right sideline, including Hodgins’ diving grab near the goal line.

Stock up: CBs Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Within moments of each other early in the game, Elam and Benford both made huge plays. Elam had a third-down pass breakup, while Benford knocked a ball away on fourth down. Not to mention, Benford’s came against the Colts’ top receiver in Michael Pittman.

Stock up: P Matt Araiza

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) and punter Matt Araiza (19). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

An 82-yard bomb of a punt? Impressive, but we knew Araiza could do that. How about his holding abilities? He got the ball down for Tyler Bass on his game-winning kick.

Stock up: DEs Mike Love, Boogie Basham

Boogie Basham #55 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Love and Basham both had sacks against the Colts. Love’s play led to another sack for Prince Emili on a separate play in the game while Basham’s QB takedown led to a fumble. Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard scooped and scored on that one.

Stock up: S Jaquan Johnson

Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (4) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson flashed his inner Jordan Poyer with some nice stops near the line of scrimmage. Particularly he did so near the goal line.

Most importantly, Johnson hauled in an interception on an overthrow by Colts QB Nick Foles.

Stock down: QB Case Keenum

Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

It wasn’t all on Keenum and we’ll get there.

Still, not a great day in his own right. Keenum had two interceptions and lost a fumble. He was also inaccurate in the red zone, including on one of his picks.

Keenum would probably look better behind a starting offensive line and with someone like Stefon Diggs in the huddle with him, we’ll give him that.

Stock down: WR Jake Kumerow

Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15). (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Kumerow would make the Bills’ final roster based on special teams mostly. His play on offense did him no help against the Colts. Kumerow had a fumble.

Stock up: RB Raheem Blackshear

Buffalo Bills running back Raheem Blackshear. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Blackshear was your feel-good story of the day. The undrafted rookie has an uphill battle to the final roster, but it’s beautiful when a guy against the odds scores twice.

Blackshear also had 60 yards receiving.

Stock down: HC Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills won, but McDermott’s team was not disciplined. Buffalo lost both the turnover battle (5 to 2) and penalty chart (11 to 9).

Stock down: DB Nick McCloud

Andrew Ogletree #85 of the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

McCloud’s number was around the ball more than once when the Colts made some big plays… and touchdowns.

Stock down: WR Jamison Crowder

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Crowder even playing wasn’t a great sign as Isaiah McKenzie was rested along with the rest of the starting offense. However, Crowder made things worse for himself as he tipped a ball that led to an interception. Keenum may have thrown it too hard, but that can’t happen regardless.

Stock down: Luke Tenuta & most of the O-line

Buffalo Bills running back Raheem Blackshear, center, celebrates with tackle Luke Tenuta, left, and tackle Alec Anderson . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Tenuta is a raw sixth-round rookie prospect. The entire offensive line wasn’t very good in front of Keenum, either. But Tenuta was beaten by Colts pass rusher Kameron Cline who had a strip sack on Keenum.

