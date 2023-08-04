Stock up/stock down after first week of Eagles’ training camp

Philadelphia has completed one full week of training camp and as the Birds look forward to Sunday’s one and only open practice, we’re continuing to evaluate coaches and players.

The Eagles have been in pads for the past few practices and as the team works toward trimming the roster to the 53-man limit, the roster bubble is set to burst.

With an August, 12 matchup against the Ravens looming, we’re providing the first stock watch of 2023, looking at whose stock is up, and whose stock is down.

Stock up -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A franchise quarterback should always see his stock trending up, but the MVP runner-up returned to camp sharper, more efficient and even hungrier.

Stock down -- Marcus Mariota

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This is more of an indication of Mariota struggling to adjust to another system, something he discussed after Thursday’s practice.

Mariota has tossed at least one interception in each training camp practice. That’ll need to improve.

Stock up -- Tanner McKee

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie from Stanford has looked impressive through the first week and has all but made Ian Book an afterthought.

Continued improvement from Book could make things interesting for Mariota.

Stock up -- Joseph Ngata

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

We previously mentioned the former Clemson star as a player who can make this roster as an undrafted free agent.

Ngata is a big, physical receiver (6’3, 217) and he’ll certainly develop into a dangerous matchup for opposing cornerbacks in the red zone.

Stock up -- Eagles RB Group

The Eagles have five players capable of being the starting running back and it wouldn’t be shocking to see all five make the 53-man roster.

D’Andre Swift is catching everything, Kenneth Gainwell is consistent, Rashaad Penny has lost some weight and Trey Sermon is a coaches favorite.

Stock down -- Brett Toth

With Cam Jurgens moving over to guard for at least this season, Toth had an opportunity to land a roster spot as the backup center.

Through the first week he’s struggled at the center position and he’s the odd man out at the offensive tackle position.

Stock up -- Nolan Smith

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nolan Smith (3) takes part in a practice at the NFL football team’s training facilities in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Smith has put his explosiveness and athletic ability on display from Day 1, displaying an elite first step off the edge.

Stock WAY UP -- K'Von Wallace

Wallace improved his body during the offseason and it has resulted in first team snaps at the safety position.

Wallace has been more efficient in coverage and seems to have finally found his niche.

Stock Down -- Greedy Williams

A change of scenery and two All-Pro teammates was supposed to help Williams rekindle his All-SEC way of performing.

Through the first week, Williams has struggled in space and has seen Kelee Ringo and Josh Jobe gobble up snaps.

Stock down --Nicholas Morrow

Morrow logged over 1,000+ snaps and had over 100+ tackles for the Bears last season, but he’s in jeopardy of losing a roster battle to Christian Elliss.

Stock up -- James Bradberry

All-Pro James Bradberry shook off the Super Bowl dissapointment and returned to training camp in top shape and motivated to prove the doubters wrong.

Through the first week, Bradberry has been lockdown on the outside.

Stock down --Devon Allen

You can’t make the team on the PUP list and Allen can’t display his world-class speed if he’s not available.

Stock down -- Josiah Scott

Scott struggled at times last season in relief of an injured Avonte Maddox and he’s now watched Zech McPhearson and Mario Goodrich bypass him on the depth chart.

Stock up -- Georgia Bulldogs

Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and D’Andre Swift are all former Georgia Bulldogs and have all made their presence felt early-on in Eagles camp.

Culture is important to any program and the Bulldogs have added their own work ethic and expectation to an already gold-standard organization.

Stock up --Reed Blankenship

The former undrafted free agent made the Eagles roster as a rookie in 2022, and he’s now a starter and the only player at the safety position to take every snap.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire