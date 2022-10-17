Stock Up, Stock down: Finally Etienne SZN









STOCK UP

Travis Etienne - RB, Jaguars

Etienne SZN crew, it's your time to shine now, it's finally come along. It was a slow start for the second-year running back, but he's now solidified his role. For the second straight week Etienne out-produced his running mate James Robinson. Etienne followed up his Week 5 13-touch, 114-yard game with 102 yards on 12 touches in Week 6. In that same span Robinson has 25 touches for 94 yards. As you can see, the work is now being distributed evenly, the difference being Etienne being able to pop runs of 30 and 48 yards in consecutive weeks. He brings a different element of explosiveness to the Jags' offense out of the backfield. Early on, it was Robinson breaking the long runs, Etienne said to hold his beer. Etienne has played himself into a solid weekly flex play. In fact, in this 50/50 committee, I'd say the same for Robinson.

Wan'Dale Robinson - WR, Giants

Robinson played in his first game since exiting Week 1 with an injury. He paid dividends immediately by catching Daniel Jones' (now clearly the NFL's best quarterback) first touchdown pass of the day. It wasn't a super productive day for Robinson volume wise catching 3-of-4 targets for 37 yards, but with the Giants' wide receiver luck, anything positive from the position is a plus. Kenny Golladay is injured and there are a million things going on with Kadarius Toney, Robinson could walk right into a prominent role. The Giants' passing game won't be high volume, but if Robinson can prove to be the guy as far as receivers are concerned it won't matter. Richie James and David Sills were always going to be just placeholders and coach Brian Daboll wasted no time in getting Robinson involved. The move was probably to pick up Robinson prior to Week 6, but you still have a shot on the waiver wire in your leagues.

DeAndre Hopkins - WR, Cardinals

If you drafted Hopkins, well the wait is finally over. You've been rostering him for seven weeks now, YOU BETTER START HIM. Furthermore, they'll face a reeling Saints' defense at home that just gave up 245 yards to the Bengals' receivers in Week 6. Kyler Murray has downright struggled this season to the tune of a 6:4, TD:INT ratio as the Cardinals came into Week 6 with the 22nd-ranked scoring offense. That'll surely get worse after a nine-point outing against the Seahawks.

Outside being touchdown dependent in 2021, Hopkins had a bit of a “down” year recording 42 receptions and 572 yards in 10 games. While he never recorded a game of at least 90 yards last season, his presence will be welcomed. The Cardinals and fans are banking on Hopkins being his old self.

STOCK DOWN

Elijah Moore - WR, Jets

Like Biggie once said, “If ya don't know, now ya know...” Sad, sad story here for all those who had hoped Elijah Moore would make that second-year leap, but that seemingly doesn't happen for everyone, sorry. What is clear is the Jets are 4-2 and haven't needed production from Moore to do it. In fact, with Zach Wilson back at quarterback, they don't even need to throw the ball. In Wilson's past two starts he's thrown the ball 21 and 18 times. Moore, who was already six feet under the pecking order, gets pushed down even further by a Breece Hall-led offense. Corey Davis heading into Week 7 as the Jets' leading receiver tells you all you need to know about Moore's prospects. Sure, we knew his stock has been down, but now it's to the point where you can outright drop him from your fantasy teams (if you haven't done so already). Not receiving a single target in a game was the last straw.

Aaron Jones - RB, Packers

We have to talk about this. Jones isn't getting it done and it's ok to talk about it. To be fair, the whole Packers' offense is in a weird place right now. Jones has registered one week as a top-12 back (Week 2, RB2) this season. Jones has failed to reach the endzone for the fourth straight game. I could put AJ Dillion here, but he wasn't the back that was supposed to put up RB1 numbers. It was thought that Jones would take on more of a receiving role with the lack of receiver familiarity, but with only 17 catches on the season, it hasn't come to life. It's not all bad. Going into Week six Monday Night Football, Jones is STILL RB14 and has produced 532 yards from scrimmage, just missing touchdowns. The problem is the Packers offense is struggling to get touchdowns. The stock is down, but in no way shape or form are you benching Aaron Jones at this point, just be cautious.

Isaiah McKenzie - WR, Bills

Nothing is wrong with McKenzie or the Bills' offense, but Khalil Shakir is breathing down his neck for reps. McKenzie had good momentum before he left the Bills' Week 4 game with a concussion. That enabled Shakir to have a nice day in Week 5 going for 75 yards and a touchdown. McKenzie assumed his normal starting role in the slot in Week 6 as the Bills' coaching staff made it known they prefer him there. He responded by catching 2-of-5 targets for 9 yards. What's more important is a fumble (which was wrongly credited to Josh Allen) he lost on the team's first drive and a drop later in the game deep in his own territory. Plays like those will open the door for Shakir to step in and be the team's WR3. For now it's still McKenzie, but he doesn't have the career or pedigree for the staff to be too loyal to him.

